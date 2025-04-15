https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/us-house-democrats-double-down-on-more-russia-sanctions-1121873139.html

US House Democrats Double Down on More Russia Sanctions

US House Democrats Double Down on More Russia Sanctions

Sputnik International

Democrats in the US House of Representatives introduced a bill to tighten sanctions against Russia, House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement.

2025-04-15T00:33+0000

2025-04-15T00:33+0000

2025-04-15T04:19+0000

americas

us sanctions

russian economy under sanctions

western sanctions

us congress

house democrats

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/16/1105706322_0:45:3071:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_804a5893599f770741ba8c8c83f654d3.jpg

The legislation also includes further security assistance to Ukraine for defense and reconstruction, and aims to override presidential actions to terminate existing sanctions "without cause.""The bill also imposes new sanctions and export control authorities to place additional pressure on Russia, including to curb tankers carrying Russian oil above the international price cap and to ensure dual-use controls on semiconductors and other technologies that could be used to support Russia's weapons capabilities," the committee said.The bill was introduced by Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and former Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.Russia has repeatedly stated that the country would cope with the sanctions pressure that the West had begun to exert on Russia several years ago and continued to intensify. Moscow noted that the West lacked the courage to admit the failure of sanctions against Russia. In Western countries, opinions have been voiced more than once that Russia sanctions were ineffective. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously noted that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to Putin, the West's main goal is to worsen the lives of millions of people.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250305/neocons-should-be-unhappy-as-trump-calls-out-nato-pushes-for-peace--analyst-1121618089.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new us sanctions against russia, will us tighten sanctions on russia, us reaction to the sumy attack, democrats' russia policy, us congress new bills