US House Democrats Double Down on More Russia Sanctions
US House Democrats Double Down on More Russia Sanctions
Sputnik International
Democrats in the US House of Representatives introduced a bill to tighten sanctions against Russia, House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement.
Democrats in the US House of Representatives introduced a bill to tighten sanctions against Russia, House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement.
"Like the Senate bill introduced earlier this month by Senator Lindsey Graham, this legislative package imposes numerous sanctions and other economic measures against Russia," the statement says.
The legislation also includes further security assistance to Ukraine for defense and reconstruction, and aims to override presidential actions to terminate existing sanctions "without cause."
"The bill also imposes new sanctions and export control authorities to place additional pressure on Russia, including to curb tankers carrying Russian oil above the international price cap and to ensure dual-use controls on semiconductors and other technologies that could be used to support Russia's weapons capabilities," the committee said.
The bill was introduced by Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and former Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.
Russia has repeatedly stated that the country would cope with the sanctions pressure that the West had begun to exert on Russia several years ago and continued to intensify. Moscow noted that the West lacked the courage to admit the failure of sanctions against Russia. In Western countries, opinions have been voiced more than once that Russia sanctions were ineffective. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously noted that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to Putin, the West's main goal is to worsen the lives of millions of people.