https://sputnikglobe.com/20250305/neocons-should-be-unhappy-as-trump-calls-out-nato-pushes-for-peace--analyst-1121618089.html
'Neocons Should Be Unhappy' as Trump Calls Out NATO, Pushes for Peace – Analyst
'Neocons Should Be Unhappy' as Trump Calls Out NATO, Pushes for Peace – Analyst
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump pledged to keep up his campaign of “swift and unrelenting action” in reorienting the country’s economy, immigration and foreign policy in his address to Congress.
2025-03-05T14:31+0000
2025-03-05T14:31+0000
2025-03-05T14:31+0000
analysis
us
donald trump
congress
policy
ceasefire
soldiers
conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/05/1121617932_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0dab8c8814d3077a072cdccf3f24edac.jpg
"It seems he [Trump] wants more and more peace, urging Zelensky to conclude a ceasefire agreement and sign the US-Ukraine minerals deal,”Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a retired US AirForce official and former analyst for the US Department of Defense, told Sputnik.She noted that peace means prosperity for the working people and younger generations rather than those not working and the government.Former DoD officer David Pyne, in turn, said in an interview with Sputnik that "Trump had no reservations about ending all US military assistance to Ukraine” in order “to pressure the Zelensky regime to accept a cease-fire and the peace deal the US is working to negotiate with Russia."78% of Americans support Trump’s effort to negotiate an end to the conflict, Pyne stressed. "Even while Democrat leaders continue to support feeding Ukrainian soldiers into the meat grinder."Trump will continue to transform the US relationship with Russia "from one of adversaries to a new historic era of strategic partnership," the analyst believed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250303/eight-ways-that-trump-may-force-zelensky-to-resign-1121615198.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/05/1121617932_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79576abe94f1d2b5d7acb81cc3bb1405.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us president donald trump, us economy, trump's address to congress, us-ukraine minerals deal
us president donald trump, us economy, trump's address to congress, us-ukraine minerals deal
'Neocons Should Be Unhappy' as Trump Calls Out NATO, Pushes for Peace – Analyst
US President Donald Trump pledged to go ahead with his campaign of "swift and unrelenting action" in reorienting the country’s economy, immigration and foreign policy in his address to Congress.
"It seems he [Trump] wants more and more peace, urging Zelensky to conclude a ceasefire agreement
and sign the US-Ukraine minerals deal,”Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski
, a retired US AirForce official and former analyst for the US Department of Defense, told Sputnik.
Kwiatkowski stressed that Trump didn’t talk about Europe or NATO other than noting that they depend on the US and use American money, "and yet they seem not to want peace."
She noted that peace means prosperity for the working people and younger generations rather than those not working and the government.
"It makes sense after watching his speech that he is most popular among the under 40 demographic in the United States according to current polling," the ex-Pentagon analyst pointed out.
Former DoD officer David Pyne, in turn, said in an interview with Sputnik that "Trump had no reservations about ending all US military assistance to Ukraine” in order “to pressure the Zelensky regime to accept a cease-fire and the peace deal the US is working to negotiate with Russia."
78% of Americans support Trump’s effort to negotiate an end to the conflict
, Pyne stressed. "Even while Democrat leaders continue to support feeding Ukrainian soldiers into the meat grinder."
Trump will continue to transform the US relationship with Russia "from one of adversaries to a new historic era of strategic partnership," the analyst believed.