'Neocons Should Be Unhappy' as Trump Calls Out NATO, Pushes for Peace – Analyst

US President Donald Trump pledged to keep up his campaign of “swift and unrelenting action” in reorienting the country’s economy, immigration and foreign policy in his address to Congress.

"It seems he [Trump] wants more and more peace, urging Zelensky to conclude a ceasefire agreement and sign the US-Ukraine minerals deal,”Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a retired US AirForce official and former analyst for the US Department of Defense, told Sputnik.She noted that peace means prosperity for the working people and younger generations rather than those not working and the government.Former DoD officer David Pyne, in turn, said in an interview with Sputnik that "Trump had no reservations about ending all US military assistance to Ukraine” in order “to pressure the Zelensky regime to accept a cease-fire and the peace deal the US is working to negotiate with Russia."78% of Americans support Trump’s effort to negotiate an end to the conflict, Pyne stressed. "Even while Democrat leaders continue to support feeding Ukrainian soldiers into the meat grinder."Trump will continue to transform the US relationship with Russia "from one of adversaries to a new historic era of strategic partnership," the analyst believed.

