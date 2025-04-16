International
Marco Rubio Shuts Down State Department's 'Censorship' Office
Marco Rubio Shuts Down State Department's 'Censorship' Office
US State Secretary announced the closure of the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference, formerly known as the Global Engagement Center.
US State Secretary announced the closure of the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference, calling it a "censorship" hub that burns through $50 million a year.
23:33 GMT 16.04.2025 (Updated: 05:00 GMT 17.04.2025)
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteThe Harry S. Truman Building, headquarters for the State Department, is seen in Washington, in this March 9, 2009 file photo.
The Harry S. Truman Building, headquarters for the State Department, is seen in Washington, in this March 9, 2009 file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2025
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
US State Secretary announced the closure of the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference, formerly known as the Global Engagement Center.
US State Secretary announced the closure of the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference, calling it a "censorship" hub that burns through $50 million a year.
"Americans have been slandered, fired, and even jailed for voicing their opinions. That ends today," Rubio declared.

Marco Rubio
US State Secretary
