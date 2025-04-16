https://sputnikglobe.com/20250416/macro-rubio-shuts-down-state-departments-censorship-office-1121880646.html

Marco Rubio Shuts Down State Department's 'Censorship' Office

Marco Rubio Shuts Down State Department's 'Censorship' Office

Sputnik International

US State Secretary announced the closure of the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference, formerly known as the Global Engagement Center.

2025-04-16T23:33+0000

2025-04-16T23:33+0000

2025-04-17T05:00+0000

americas

censorship

us state department

marco rubio

global engagement center

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121469947_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a67edbeeb0f97a071f861ff2a07c881.jpg

US State Secretary announced the closure of the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference, calling it a "censorship" hub that burns through $50 million a year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250316/not-just-voice-of-america-deep-state-mouthpieces-shut-down-1121644251.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us global engagement center, us manipulation of information, us control of the information, marco rubio news,