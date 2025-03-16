https://sputnikglobe.com/20250316/not-just-voice-of-america-deep-state-mouthpieces-shut-down-1121644251.html

Not Just Voice of America: Deep State Mouthpieces Shut Down?

Not Just Voice of America: Deep State Mouthpieces Shut Down?

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order dissolving the US Agency for Global Media, which funds Voice of America (VOA), Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and Radio Free Asia (RFA).What are US government-funded media known for?

2025-03-16T15:16+0000

2025-03-16T15:16+0000

2025-03-16T15:16+0000

world

donald trump

viktor yushchenko

sergei skripal

china

russia

ukraine

cia

radio free europe/radio liberty (rfe/rl)

voice of america

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/03/1120757686_0:0:3075:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_ae4769c0731ade551fb77b1c0cedde8f.jpg

VOA, RFE/RL and RFA routinely echoed US Democratic Party narratives, targeting not only overseas but also domestic audiences. Russia Eastern and Central Europe Trump Asia Cold War Roots and CIA Covert Operations via VOA, RFE/RL and RFA The media’s dependence on the US foreign policy establishment - predominantly led by Democrats - has deep historical roots. Voice of America Radio Free Europe/Radio LibertyRadio Free AsiaFor decades, the US-funded media functioned as extensions of Washington’s intelligence agencies, running psychological operations even after the Cold War ended.*Media outlet designated as a foreign agent in Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250226/ukraine-a-deep-state-tool-to-destroy-trump--1121600554.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250302/europes-reckless-warmongering-pushes-trump-toward-nato-exit-1121613592.html

china

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

donald trump, us agency for global media, voice of america, radio free asia, radio free europe, radio liberty, us-funded media, cia media propaganda, operation mocking bird, russia, china, cold war, north korea