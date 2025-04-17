International
Russia & Qatar Sign €2b Investment Deal
Russia & Qatar Sign €2b Investment Deal
Russia and Qatar have signed on Thursday an agreement to create a new investment platform worth $2 billion.
"Kirill Alexandrovich Dmitriev, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation [Vladimir Putin] for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Director General of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, CEO of the Qatar Investment Agency, signed a partnership agreement with the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar on the creation of a new $2 billion Russian-Qatari platform," according to the announcement of the document exchange ceremony.Other statements by Kirill Dmitriev:
16:50 GMT 17.04.2025 (Updated: 17:07 GMT 17.04.2025)
Russia and Qatar have signed on Thursday an agreement to create a new investment platform worth $2 billion.
"Kirill Alexandrovich Dmitriev, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation [Vladimir Putin] for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Director General of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, CEO of the Qatar Investment Agency, signed a partnership agreement with the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar on the creation of a new $2 billion Russian-Qatari platform," according to the announcement of the document exchange ceremony.

Other statements by Kirill Dmitriev:

Russia and Qatar Strengthen Ties in Key Sectors: energy, tech, and infrastructure
"There will certainly be increased cooperation," said Kirill Dmitriev.
US-Russia Dialogue Productive Despite Propaganda and Disinformation
"The meeting [with Witkoff] was extremely productive, but, as I have said before, there are a lot of people, structures, and countries trying to disrupt our dialogue with the US," Dmitriev told journalists.
World
Highlights of Putin's Talks With Emir of Qatar
11:53 GMT
World
Highlights of Putin's Talks With Emir of Qatar
11:53 GMT
