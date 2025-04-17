https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/russia--qatar-sign-2b-investment-deal-1121885421.html

Russia & Qatar Sign €2b Investment Deal

Russia and Qatar have signed on Thursday an agreement to create a new investment platform worth $2 billion.

"Kirill Alexandrovich Dmitriev, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation [Vladimir Putin] for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Director General of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, CEO of the Qatar Investment Agency, signed a partnership agreement with the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar on the creation of a new $2 billion Russian-Qatari platform," according to the announcement of the document exchange ceremony.

