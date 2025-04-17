International
Highlights of Putin's Talks With Emir of Qatar
Highlights of Putin's Talks With Emir of Qatar
Qatar is Russia's key partner in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Other statements made by the leaders during the talks:
Highlights of Putin's Talks With Emir of Qatar

11:53 GMT 17.04.2025 (Updated: 12:58 GMT 17.04.2025)
Qatar is Russia's key partner in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Other statements made by the leaders during the talks:

Russia and Qatar have enough interesting joint projects, including in the gas sector, Putin said.
The Emir of Qatar told Putin he values highly the level of relations with Russia. There are projects and proposals which they plan to discuss and implement.
Long-term settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is possible only on a two-state basis, Putin stated.
Russia is interested in Syria's preservation as a sovereign state, Putin said.
