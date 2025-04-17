https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/slovak-top-lawyer-mocks-zelensky--icc-in-explosive-interview-1121882147.html
Slovak Top Lawyer Mocks Zelensky & ICC in Explosive Interview
Slovak Top Lawyer Mocks Zelensky & ICC in Explosive Interview
Former Slovak Supreme Court President and ex-Minister of Justice Stefan Harabin is under prosecution in Slovakia for “approving Russian aggression.”
Slovak Top Lawyer Mocks Zelensky & ICC in Explosive Interview
Former Slovak Supreme Court President and ex-Minister of Justice Stefan Harabin is under prosecution in Slovakia for “approving Russian aggression.”
The Slovakian court started prosecution because of Stefan Harabin's post on social media supporting the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The Slovak Specialized Criminal Court has initiated proceedings, but Harabin remains confident that there is no legal basis for the charges.
"Because I did not defame the Ukrainian nation," he explains.
Despite facing legal action, Harabin remains resolute in his position, highlighting that similar views on Russia almost cost Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico his life. However, Harabin is undeterred by the threats, stating that with 40 years of experience in criminal law, he has encountered far more dangerous individuals.
Harabin also criticized the International Criminal Court
(ICC), referring to its jurors as "tin soldiers" who should not be allowed to practice law. In addition, he condemned the European Union's actions in banning Russian media, including Sputnik, calling it a violation of fundamental human rights and likening it to behavior seen in "Nazi elites."