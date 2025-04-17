https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/talks-between-putin-and-al-thani-mark-significant-step-forward-in-russian-qatari-relations---1121884873.html

Talks Between Putin and Al Thani Mark Significant Step Forward in Russian-Qatari Relations - Kremlin

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are an important step forward in the development of relations between Russia and Qatar, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Russia welcomes Qatar's mutual desire to develop bilateral relations globally. A very important step forward has been taken today, both at the highest level and through the heads of various departments. A lot of work has been done, and it will continue," Peskov told reporters.Other statements by Peskov:

