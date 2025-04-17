https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/talks-between-putin-and-al-thani-mark-significant-step-forward-in-russian-qatari-relations---1121884873.html
Talks Between Putin and Al Thani Mark Significant Step Forward in Russian-Qatari Relations - Kremlin
The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are an important step forward in the development of relations between Russia and Qatar, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Russia welcomes Qatar's mutual desire to develop bilateral relations globally. A very important step forward has been taken today, both at the highest level and through the heads of various departments. A lot of work has been done, and it will continue," Peskov told reporters.Other statements by Peskov:
"Russia welcomes Qatar's mutual desire to develop bilateral relations globally. A very important step forward has been taken today, both at the highest level and through the heads of various departments. A lot of work has been done, and it will continue," Peskov told reporters.
Other statements by Peskov:
Russia seeks relations with Syrian authorities, in contact with key regional players.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Benhamad Al Thani had a deep exchange
of views on the situation in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
The ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip is a major concern for Russia, and Moscow supports efforts to bring peace to the region as soon as possible.