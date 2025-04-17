https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/trade-war-with-us-may-cost-germany-a-whopping-330bln-1121880776.html
Trade War With US May Cost Germany a Whopping $330Bln
Trade War With US May Cost Germany a Whopping $330Bln
Sputnik International
The trade war initiated by US President Donald Trump could cost Germany 290 billion euros ($330 billion) by 2028, equivalent to an annual loss of 1.6% of the country's GDP, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing a study by the German Economic Institute (IW).
2025-04-17T05:03+0000
2025-04-17T05:03+0000
2025-04-17T05:03+0000
economy
donald trump
germany
business
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/07/1121833390_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0cf3ca67305086fe96c60fd3c71cb0cd.jpg
The US tariffs could cost the entire European Union 1.1 trillion euros between 2025 and 2028, the report said on Wednesday. The tariffs will hit developing countries and countries with transition economies even harder, for which the IW predicts a "dramatic decline in growth rates," the report read. On April 2, Trump signed an executive order that implemented reciprocal tariffs on imports from various countries. The base tariff rate was established at 10%, with higher rates applied to 57 countries based on the US trade deficit with each specific nation. On April 9, Trump declared that a baseline tariff of 10% would be imposed for 90 days on over 75 countries that had not retaliated and had requested negotiations, except for China. As the trade war progressed, US tariffs on Chinese goods hit 145%, while China's tariffs on American imports reached 125%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250416/moscow-warns-ukraines-economic-integration-into-pan-european-market-will-backfire-on-eu-1121878237.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/07/1121833390_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4b4a6109641bf86a51e758f31878f94f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the trade war initiated by us president donald trump could cost germany 290 billion euros ($330 billion) by 2028, equivalent to an annual loss of 1.6% of the country's gdp, the handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing a study by the german economic institute (iw).
the trade war initiated by us president donald trump could cost germany 290 billion euros ($330 billion) by 2028, equivalent to an annual loss of 1.6% of the country's gdp, the handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing a study by the german economic institute (iw).
Trade War With US May Cost Germany a Whopping $330Bln
The trade war initiated by US President Donald Trump could cost Germany 290 billion euros ($330 billion) by 2028, equivalent to an annual loss of 1.6% of the country's GDP, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing a study by the German Economic Institute (IW).
The US tariffs could cost the entire European Union 1.1 trillion euros between 2025 and 2028, the report said on Wednesday. The tariffs will hit developing countries and countries with transition economies even harder, for which the IW predicts a "dramatic decline in growth rates," the report read.
On April 2, Trump signed an executive order that implemented reciprocal tariffs on imports from various countries. The base tariff rate was established at 10%, with higher rates applied to 57 countries based on the US trade deficit with each specific nation.
On April 9, Trump declared that a baseline tariff of 10% would be imposed for 90 days on over 75 countries that had not retaliated and had requested negotiations, except for China. As the trade war progressed, US tariffs on Chinese goods hit 145%, while China's tariffs on American imports reached 125%.