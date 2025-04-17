https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/trump-nixed-israels-iran-strike-pushed-for-deal-instead-1121880945.html

Trump Nixed Israel’s Iran Strike, Pushed For Deal Instead

Trump Nixed Israel’s Iran Strike, Pushed For Deal Instead

Israel had planned to bomb Iranian nuclear sites as early as next month, hoping for US backing, The New York Times reported, citing insiders.

Israel had planned to bomb Iranian nuclear sites as early as next month, hoping for US backing, The New York Times reported, citing insiders. Instead, Donald Trump opted to pursue a nuclear deal with Iran. Trump made the decision after months of internal negotiations about whether to pursue diplomacy with Iran or support Israel, the report added. The move exposed a rift in the US president’s camp: some, like Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, the head of US Central Command, and Michael Waltz, the national security adviser, were more open to Israel’s plan, claimed the outlet. Others, like Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, feared it would trigger a wider war. The Omani capital of Muscat hosted the first round of indirect talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special presidential envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff on Saturday. Witkoff described the talks as positive and constructive, while Araghchi said the atmosphere was constructive and calm. The White House said that the second round of talks would be held on April 19.

