US Targets Iranian Interests With Sanctions Before Key Nuclear Talks
US Targets Iranian Interests With Sanctions Before Key Nuclear Talks
The United States has imposed Iran-related sanctions on seven entities and five vessels in the run-up to the second round of talks with Tehran, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
The restrictions target companies from the Marshall Islands, Panama, China, and Malaysia The US also designated crude oil tankers under Panama and Cameroon flags. In addition, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has issued an update to its guidance on detecting and identifying Iranian oil sanctions evasion. The US and Iran are set to hold the second round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program on April 19.
US Targets Iranian Interests With Sanctions Before Key Nuclear Talks

14:50 GMT 16.04.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has imposed Iran-related sanctions on seven entities and five vessels in the run-up to the second round of talks with Tehran, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
The restrictions target companies from the Marshall Islands, Panama, China, and Malaysia
The US also designated crude oil tankers under Panama and Cameroon flags.
In addition, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has issued an update to its guidance on detecting and identifying Iranian oil sanctions evasion.
The US and Iran are set to hold the second round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program on April 19.
