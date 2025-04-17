https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/trumps-admin-discusses-banning-deepseek--reports--1121880518.html

Trump's Admin Discusses Banning DeepSeek — Reports

Trump's Admin Discusses Banning DeepSeek — Reports

Sputnik International

The White House is considering restricting access to DeepSeek, which previously shook the world with its cost-effectiveness and power, the New York Times reports.

2025-04-17T00:15+0000

2025-04-17T00:15+0000

2025-04-17T04:15+0000

americas

us-china trade war

big tech

artificial intelligence (ai)

ai race

chatbots

nvidia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1c/1121515050_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_44be2f50df7ba72759188f57a0d0888e.jpg

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering imposing restrictions on Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek in order to prevent it from purchasing American technology, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing sources.Earlier this week, US tech giant Nvidia reportedly said that the US government blocked the sale of some AI chips to China without a license and would begin requiring a license for future sales.The administration is also considering the possibility of banning Americans from accessing DeepSeek's services, the report said on Wednesday.The US pressure on DeepSeek and Nvidia is caused by Washington's fear that China could overtake the US in the field of artificial intelligence, which could lead to far-reaching consequences for national security and geopolitics, the report added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/china-has-edge-over-us-on-much-more-than-ai-models-1121511181.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

will us ban deepseek, china us ai race, who wins ai race, what country has the best ai models, us bans chinese tech