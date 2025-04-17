https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/trumps-admin-discusses-banning-deepseek--reports--1121880518.html
Trump's Admin Discusses Banning DeepSeek — Reports
The White House is considering restricting access to DeepSeek, which previously shook the world with its cost-effectiveness and power, the New York Times reports.
The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering imposing restrictions on Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek in order to prevent it from purchasing American technology, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing sources.Earlier this week, US tech giant Nvidia reportedly said that the US government blocked the sale of some AI chips to China without a license and would begin requiring a license for future sales.The administration is also considering the possibility of banning Americans from accessing DeepSeek's services, the report said on Wednesday.The US pressure on DeepSeek and Nvidia is caused by Washington's fear that China could overtake the US in the field of artificial intelligence, which could lead to far-reaching consequences for national security and geopolitics, the report added.
00:15 GMT 17.04.2025 (Updated: 04:15 GMT 17.04.2025)
The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering imposing restrictions on Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek in order to prevent it from purchasing American technology, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing sources.
Earlier this week, US tech giant Nvidia reportedly said that the US government blocked the sale of some AI chips to China without a license and would begin requiring a license for future sales.
The administration is also considering the possibility of banning Americans from accessing DeepSeek's services, the report said on Wednesday.
The US pressure on DeepSeek and Nvidia is caused by Washington's fear that China could overtake the US in the field of artificial intelligence, which could lead to far-reaching consequences for national security and geopolitics, the report added.