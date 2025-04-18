https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/lavrov-rubio-hold-phone-call-on-ukraine-conflict-1121886082.html

Lavrov, Rubio Hold Phone Call on Ukraine Conflict

Lavrov, Rubio Hold Phone Call on Ukraine Conflict

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

2025-04-18T03:28+0000

2025-04-18T03:28+0000

2025-04-18T03:58+0000

world

ukraine

ukraine crisis

us-russia relations

us-russia dialogue

marco rubio

sergey lavrov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/10/1121645796_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9bbb019b9cd7d43218894985f8db4e5f.jpg

The Secretary of State informed the Minister about his contacts with Ukraine, France, and several other European countries, which he had with Witkoff. It was emphasized that these contacts were part of consultations between Washington and Moscow, including the recent conversation between President Putin and Witkoff in St. Petersburg. Lavrov confirmed Moscow's readiness to continue joint work with American colleagues to reliably eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/trump-the-only-western-leader-to-admit-the-fallacy-of-pulling-ukraine-into-nato-1121862184.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, marco rubio, us-russia talks, peacer in ukraine, rubio calls russia,