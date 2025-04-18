International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/lavrov-rubio-hold-phone-call-on-ukraine-conflict-1121886082.html
Lavrov, Rubio Hold Phone Call on Ukraine Conflict
Lavrov, Rubio Hold Phone Call on Ukraine Conflict
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.
2025-04-18T03:28+0000
2025-04-18T03:58+0000
world
ukraine
ukraine crisis
us-russia relations
us-russia dialogue
marco rubio
sergey lavrov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/10/1121645796_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9bbb019b9cd7d43218894985f8db4e5f.jpg
The Secretary of State informed the Minister about his contacts with Ukraine, France, and several other European countries, which he had with Witkoff. It was emphasized that these contacts were part of consultations between Washington and Moscow, including the recent conversation between President Putin and Witkoff in St. Petersburg. Lavrov confirmed Moscow's readiness to continue joint work with American colleagues to reliably eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/trump-the-only-western-leader-to-admit-the-fallacy-of-pulling-ukraine-into-nato-1121862184.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/10/1121645796_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a12d183ce68222bfb259d411977bdf42.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey lavrov, marco rubio, us-russia talks, peacer in ukraine, rubio calls russia,
sergey lavrov, marco rubio, us-russia talks, peacer in ukraine, rubio calls russia,

Lavrov, Rubio Hold Phone Call on Ukraine Conflict

03:28 GMT 18.04.2025 (Updated: 03:58 GMT 18.04.2025)
© Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation / Go to the mediabankMeeting of Russian and US representatives on Ukraine
Meeting of Russian and US representatives on Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2025
© Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.
The Secretary of State informed the Minister about his contacts with Ukraine, France, and several other European countries, which he had with Witkoff.
It was emphasized that these contacts were part of consultations between Washington and Moscow, including the recent conversation between President Putin and Witkoff in St. Petersburg.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2025
World
Trump the Only Western Leader to Admit The Fallacy of Pulling Ukraine Into NATO- Lavrov
12 April, 13:31 GMT
Lavrov confirmed Moscow's readiness to continue joint work with American colleagues to reliably eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала