Lavrov, Rubio Hold Phone Call on Ukraine Conflict
Lavrov, Rubio Hold Phone Call on Ukraine Conflict
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.
The Secretary of State informed the Minister about his contacts with Ukraine, France, and several other European countries, which he had with Witkoff. It was emphasized that these contacts were part of consultations between Washington and Moscow, including the recent conversation between President Putin and Witkoff in St. Petersburg. Lavrov confirmed Moscow's readiness to continue joint work with American colleagues to reliably eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis.
03:28 GMT 18.04.2025
