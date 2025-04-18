https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/moldovan-opposition-calls-disruption-of-bishop-markels-trip-for-holy-fire-terror-1121887313.html

Moldovan Opposition Calls Disruption of Bishop Markel's Trip for Holy Fire 'Terror'

The disruption of the trip to Israel of Archbishop Markel of Balti and Falesti for the Holy Fire on the eve of Easter is an "act of spiritual terror," Moldova's opposition Party of Socialists said on Friday.

On Thursday, Moldova's Canal 5 reported that Bishop Markel was detained at the Chisinau airport. Following a thorough check, he did not manage to board his plane to Israel. On the eve of Easter, "the authorities commit a public humiliation" of the archbishop who heads one of the dioceses of the Moldovan Orthodox Church, the party added. "This is a moral fall of the regime, for which there can be no ethical and human justification. This is a declaration of war on the Orthodox majority of Moldova by an anti-people regime that has long ago lost all connection with national identity," the statement read. The party also demanded immediate public explanations from Moldova's Border Guard Service and an official apology to the archbishop. This year, delegations from the Moldovan and Bessarabian Orthodox Churches were to travel to Israel from Moldova. The Orthodox Church of Moldova is a self-governing part of the Russian Orthodox Church, which unites 70% of the residents of Moldova and its breakaway region of Transnistria. Metropolitan of Chisinau and All Moldova Vladimir (Nicolae Cantarean) has repeatedly expressed regret that the current authorities of the country avoid dialogue with the church. Hours-long checks under the supervision of armed police officers have recently occurred at the Chisinau airport, especially targeting representatives of the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc and Moldovan public figures who arrived from Russia after participating in various international forums. The opposition believes that those who disagree with the actions of the Moldovan authorities are subjected to such checks. Gutsul was detained at the same airport on March 25. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating rules for campaign financing and document forgery. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under home arrest for 30 days.

