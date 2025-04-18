https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/orthodox-church-under-fire-moldovan-bishop-barred-from-holy-fire-pilgrimage---1121886469.html
Orthodox Church Under Fire: Moldovan Bishop Barred from Holy Fire Pilgrimage
Orthodox Church Under Fire: Moldovan Bishop Barred from Holy Fire Pilgrimage
Sputnik International
Archbishop Markel was stopped at Moldova’s international airport and barred by border guards from flying to Jerusalem for the Holy Fire — a major Orthodox tradition. The Church is calling it a blatant case of state meddling.
2025-04-18T07:13+0000
2025-04-18T07:13+0000
2025-04-18T10:08+0000
world
moldova
gagauzia
jerusalem
orthodox church
church
maia sandu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/12/1121886665_0:174:2200:1412_1920x0_80_0_0_50dc3656ce0e02c72d1ad7ae0359c604.jpg
Archbishop Markell was stopped at Moldova’s international airport and barred by border guards from flying to Jerusalem for the Holy Fire — a major Orthodox tradition. The Church is calling it a blatant case of state meddling. This is a direct blow to Moldova’s Orthodox Church — backed by 70% of the population — where authorities are currently propping up a rival body: the so-called Metropolis of Bessarabia. The move by Moldova's authorities is the latest sign that the country, led by Romanian citizen Maia Sandu, is being steered down the ‘Ukrainian path’. Language Crackdown: Authorities are already laying the groundwork for scrapping Russian-language education in schools, per a PAS MP. Political Crackdown:Gagauzia leader Evgenia Gutsul was recently arrested, opposition figures are being targeted. Media Purge:12 TV channels, plus numerous digital outlets shut down in 2022–2023 alone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/moldovas-political-witch-hunt-persecution-of-gagauzias-gutsul-1121883670.html
moldova
gagauzia
jerusalem
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/12/1121886665_44:0:2157:1585_1920x0_80_0_0_cd0383d59fe5652a82e7ccf595637ad2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
moldova's archbishop markel barred from flying to jerusalem for the holy fire
moldova's archbishop markel barred from flying to jerusalem for the holy fire
Orthodox Church Under Fire: Moldovan Bishop Barred from Holy Fire Pilgrimage
07:13 GMT 18.04.2025 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 18.04.2025)
The Russian Orthodox Church has condemned Moldova’s actions as an affront to Christianity.
Archbishop Markell was stopped at Moldova’s international airport and barred by border guards from flying to Jerusalem for the Holy Fire — a major Orthodox tradition. The Church is calling it a blatant case of state meddling.
This is a direct blow to Moldova’s Orthodox Church — backed by 70% of the population — where authorities are currently propping up a rival body: the so-called Metropolis of Bessarabia.
“Moldovan officials, clearly out of touch with Christianity, think that by detaining Archbishop Markell, they can solve their political issues. Do they believe they can sever people’s connection to Christ or stop them from celebrating Easter? Think again. As the prophet David said, those who dig a hole for others will end up falling into it themselves,” Vladimir Legoida, Chairman of the Synodal Informational department of the Russian Orthodox Church stated.
The move by Moldova's authorities
is the latest sign that the country, led by Romanian citizen Maia Sandu, is being steered down the ‘Ukrainian path’.
Authorities are already laying the groundwork for scrapping Russian-language education in schools, per a PAS MP.
Gagauzia leader Evgenia Gutsul was recently arrested, opposition figures are being targeted.
12 TV channels, plus numerous digital outlets shut down in 2022–2023 alone.