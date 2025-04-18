https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/orthodox-church-under-fire-moldovan-bishop-barred-from-holy-fire-pilgrimage---1121886469.html

Orthodox Church Under Fire: Moldovan Bishop Barred from Holy Fire Pilgrimage

Archbishop Markel was stopped at Moldova’s international airport and barred by border guards from flying to Jerusalem for the Holy Fire — a major Orthodox tradition. The Church is calling it a blatant case of state meddling.

Archbishop Markell was stopped at Moldova’s international airport and barred by border guards from flying to Jerusalem for the Holy Fire — a major Orthodox tradition. The Church is calling it a blatant case of state meddling. This is a direct blow to Moldova’s Orthodox Church — backed by 70% of the population — where authorities are currently propping up a rival body: the so-called Metropolis of Bessarabia. The move by Moldova's authorities is the latest sign that the country, led by Romanian citizen Maia Sandu, is being steered down the ‘Ukrainian path’. Language Crackdown: Authorities are already laying the groundwork for scrapping Russian-language education in schools, per a PAS MP. Political Crackdown:Gagauzia leader Evgenia Gutsul was recently arrested, opposition figures are being targeted. Media Purge:12 TV channels, plus numerous digital outlets shut down in 2022–2023 alone.

