https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/moldovas-crackdown-on-archbishop-affects-millions-of-believers--russian-orthodox-church-spox-1121890128.html

Moldova’s Crackdown on Archbishop Affects Millions of Believers – Russian Orthodox Church Spox

Moldova’s Crackdown on Archbishop Affects Millions of Believers – Russian Orthodox Church Spox

Sputnik International

On Thursday, Archbishop Markel was detained at the Chisinau airport.

2025-04-18T14:48+0000

2025-04-18T14:48+0000

2025-04-18T14:48+0000

world

moldova

israel

chisinau

orthodox church

detention

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/12/1121889971_117:0:1294:662_1920x0_80_0_0_d3ec1ad09101ebe0674a5c04a893a163.jpg

“It is a vivid example of discriminatory policy aimed at legally restricting the rights of believers,” Vladimir Legoida, Synod Church-Society Relations spokesman, said.On April 18, Bishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel on time. He was supposed to go to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/ohchr-gathering-information-on-disruption-of-archbishop-markels-trip-to-jerusalem-1121889253.html

moldova

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Moldova’s crackdown on archbishop affects Millions of believers – Russian Orthodox Church spox Sputnik International Moldova’s crackdown on archbishop affects Millions of believers – Russian Orthodox Church spox 2025-04-18T14:48+0000 true PT1M42S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

archbishop affects millions of believers, detained at the chisinau airport