Moldova's Crackdown on Archbishop Affects Millions of Believers – Russian Orthodox Church Spox
Moldova’s Crackdown on Archbishop Affects Millions of Believers – Russian Orthodox Church Spox
On Thursday, Archbishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport.
"It is a vivid example of discriminatory policy aimed at legally restricting the rights of believers," Vladimir Legoida, Synod Church-Society Relations spokesman, said.On April 18, Bishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel on time. He was supposed to go to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony.
archbishop affects millions of believers, detained at the chisinau airport
archbishop affects millions of believers, detained at the chisinau airport

Moldova’s Crackdown on Archbishop Affects Millions of Believers – Russian Orthodox Church Spox

14:48 GMT 18.04.2025
On Thursday, Archbishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport.
“It is a vivid example of discriminatory policy aimed at legally restricting the rights of believers,” Vladimir Legoida, Synod Church-Society Relations spokesman, said.
On April 18, Bishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel on time. He was supposed to go to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony.
OHCHR - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2025
World
OHCHR Gathering Information on Disruption of Archbishop Markell's Trip to Jerusalem
11:57 GMT
