Moldova’s Crackdown on Archbishop Affects Millions of Believers – Russian Orthodox Church Spox
On Thursday, Archbishop Markel was detained at the Chisinau airport.
“It is a vivid example of discriminatory policy aimed at legally restricting the rights of believers,” Vladimir Legoida, Synod Church-Society Relations spokesman, said.On April 18, Bishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel on time. He was supposed to go to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony.
