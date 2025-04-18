https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/ohchr-gathering-information-on-disruption-of-archbishop-markels-trip-to-jerusalem-1121889253.html
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is collecting information about the disruption of the trip to Israel of Archbishop Markel of Balti and Falesti for the Holy Fire on the eve of Easter, OHCHR spokesperson Thameen Al Kheetan told Sputnik on Friday.
"We have received your request on Moldova. We passed it on to our colleagues to see if we have any information," the spokesperson said.On Thursday, Moldovan media reported that Bishop Markell, who heads one of the dioceses of the Orthodox Church in the country, was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check which ended up preventing him from boarding his flight to Israel on time.
OHCHR Gathering Information on Disruption of Archbishop Markell's Trip to Jerusalem
11:57 GMT 18.04.2025 (Updated: 12:09 GMT 18.04.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is collecting information about the disruption of the trip to Israel of Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti for the Holy Fire on the eve of Easter, OHCHR spokesperson Thameen Al Kheetan told Sputnik on Friday.
"We have received your request on Moldova. We passed it on to our colleagues to see if we have any information," the spokesperson said.
On Thursday, Moldovan media reported that Bishop Markell
, who heads one of the dioceses of the Orthodox Church in the country, was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check which ended up preventing him from boarding his flight to Israel on time.