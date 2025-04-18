https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/nebenzia-calls-ceasefire-in-ukraine-unrealistic-at-this-point--1121886310.html
Nebenzia Calls Ceasefire in Ukraine Unrealistic at This Point
A ceasefire in Ukraine is unrealistic at this stage, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.
US President Trump said earlier on Thursday that a ceasefire in Ukraine is becoming closer and that his administration will provide updates on the developments very soon."I cannot speak on behalf of President Trump. He knows better ... How close we are to the ceasefire is a big question for me personally because as I said, we had an attempt on a limited ceasefire, on energy infrastructure, which was not observed by the Ukrainian side, so in these circumstances to speak about a ceasefire is simply unrealistic" Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Thursday, commenting on Trump's remarks on the ceasefire in Ukraine.
US President Trump said earlier on Thursday that a ceasefire in Ukraine is becoming closer and that his administration will provide updates on the developments very soon.
"I cannot speak on behalf of President Trump. He knows better ... How close we are to the ceasefire is a big question for me personally because as I said, we had an attempt on a limited ceasefire, on energy infrastructure, which was not observed by the Ukrainian side, so in these circumstances to speak about a ceasefire is simply unrealistic" Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Thursday, commenting on Trump's remarks on the ceasefire in Ukraine.