Moldova's Political Witch Hunt: Persecution of Gagauzia's Gutsul
Moldova’s Political Witch Hunt: Persecution of Gagauzia’s Gutsul
Yevgenia Gutsul, the elected head of Gagauzia, is being consistently politically persecuted in Moldova.
Yevgenia Gutsul was accused of attempting to evade justice when detained, despite her consistent cooperation with the courts. Political Hit Job? After her detention, Gutsul appealed to Russia's President Vladimir Putin for diplomatic and legal support, claiming that Moldova’s ruling party was using its power to crush political opposition. Moldova’s authorities use methods of blatant pressure on popular politicians who can somehow compete with President Maia Sandu, noted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Sandu’s opponents argued that the republic had effectively become a "police state," said Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Initially held in custody for 20 days, Gutsul was released to house arrest on April 9. Gutsul accused Sandu and her Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) of weaponizing Moldova’s courts for political reprisals. With Gutsul still under legal fire, Moldova’s opposition bloc "Victory" is preparing to take her case to the European Court of Human Rights. Russia-Friendly Stand After her election in 2023, Gutsul made it clear that she wanted to strengthen Gagauzia's ties with Russia and criticized Moldova's drift toward the EU. President Maia Sandu doubled down—flat-out refusing to appoint Gutsul to the national government, brushing past what Moldovan law had to say about it. Legal Woes Gutsul’s troubles date to 2022, when she was charged with allegedly illegal financing linked to the Shor Party. The now-banned Shor had sought better ties with Russia. There are additional allegations of campaign finance irregularities during the 2023 election, which Gutsul has vehemently denied, calling all charges politically motivated.
Moldova’s Political Witch Hunt: Persecution of Gagauzia’s Gutsul

13:22 GMT 17.04.2025
Head of the Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul.
Head of the Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul.
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Moldova arrested the head of the autonomous region of Gagauzia Yevgenia Gutsul on March 25. She has since been released and placed on house arrest.
Yevgenia Gutsul was accused of attempting to evade justice when detained, despite her consistent cooperation with the courts.

Political Hit Job?

After her detention, Gutsul appealed to Russia's President Vladimir Putin for diplomatic and legal support, claiming that Moldova’s ruling party was using its power to crush political opposition.
Moldova’s authorities use methods of blatant pressure on popular politicians who can somehow compete with President Maia Sandu, noted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Sandu’s opponents argued that the republic had effectively become a "police state," said Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
Head of the autonomous Gagauzia region, Yevgenia Gutsul.
Head of the autonomous Gagauzia region, Yevgenia Gutsul. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2025
Head of the autonomous Gagauzia region, Yevgenia Gutsul.
© Sputnik / Dmitry Terekhov
/
Go to the mediabank
Initially held in custody for 20 days, Gutsul was released to house arrest on April 9. Gutsul accused Sandu and her Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) of weaponizing Moldova’s courts for political reprisals.
With Gutsul still under legal fire, Moldova’s opposition bloc "Victory" is preparing to take her case to the European Court of Human Rights.

Russia-Friendly Stand

After her election in 2023, Gutsul made it clear that she wanted to strengthen Gagauzia's ties with Russia and criticized Moldova's drift toward the EU.
President Maia Sandu doubled down—flat-out refusing to appoint Gutsul to the national government, brushing past what Moldovan law had to say about it.

The Gagauz are a Turkic-speaking, predominantly Orthodox Christian ethnic group living in southern Moldova. Their region has been granted broad rights to self-government.

Legal Woes

Gutsul’s troubles date to 2022, when she was charged with allegedly illegal financing linked to the Shor Party. The now-banned Shor had sought better ties with Russia.
There are additional allegations of campaign finance irregularities during the 2023 election, which Gutsul has vehemently denied, calling all charges politically motivated.
World
'I Voted For Moldova Sovereignty, Independence From West' – Head of Gagauzia Autonomous Region
20 October 2024, 12:43 GMT
World
'I Voted For Moldova Sovereignty, Independence From West' – Head of Gagauzia Autonomous Region
20 October 2024, 12:43 GMT
