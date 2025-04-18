International
Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem Concerned About Situation With Archbishop Markell
Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem said on Friday that he was concerned about the situation with Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti who was denied the right to leave Moldova to fly to Israel, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.
On Thursday, Moldovan media reported that Bishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel on time. He was supposed to travel to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony. On Friday, Markell arrived at Chisinau airport again to fly out to Israel, but the police took away his passport and returned it only after the plane took off, without giving any explanation of the denial of the right to leave.
19:40 GMT 18.04.2025 (Updated: 06:27 GMT 19.04.2025)
Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem said on Friday that he was concerned about the situation with Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti who was denied the right to leave Moldova to fly to Israel, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.
On Thursday, Moldovan media reported that Bishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel on time. He was supposed to travel to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony. On Friday, Markell arrived at Chisinau airport again to fly out to Israel, but the police took away his passport and returned it only after the plane took off, without giving any explanation of the denial of the right to leave.
"The delay in Archbishop Markell's departure is a matter of concern," Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem said in a speech during a meeting with a delegation from the St. Andrew the First–Called Foundation for Bringing Holy Fire to Russia in Jerusalem.
Заголовок открываемого материала