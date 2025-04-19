International
The Holy Fire Will Come to Moldova — Archbishop Markell
The Holy Fire Will Come to Moldova — Archbishop Markell
Archbishop Markell confirmed that other Moldovan priests had managed to travel to the Holy Land before the government targeted them.
The archbishop has been stopped twice from boarding a plane to Jerusalem to take part in the Holy Fire ceremony, held each year one day before Easter at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.The OHCHR has begun gathering information on the incident. A Russian Orthodox Church spokesman called Markell's harassment "a vivid example of discriminatory policy aimed at legally restricting the rights of believers" in Moldova.The Holy Fire ceremony is held annually in Jerusalem's Old City at a church on the site where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected. Markell was planning to go to Jerusalem to retrieve the Holy Fire on behalf of Moldova's Orthodox Christians, who make up the vast majority (over 95%) of the population.
The Holy Fire Will Come to Moldova — Archbishop Markell

03:30 GMT 19.04.2025 (Updated: 03:57 GMT 19.04.2025)
Archbishop Markell confirmed that other Moldovan priests had managed to travel to the Holy Land before the government targeted them.
The archbishop has been stopped twice from boarding a plane to Jerusalem to take part in the Holy Fire ceremony, held each year one day before Easter at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.

"It was as if they had a premonition that it would be impossible for them to fly to the Holy Land in the last few days," he commented.

Archbishop Markell
Orthodox Archbishop from Moldova
The OHCHR has begun gathering information on the incident. A Russian Orthodox Church spokesman called Markell's harassment "a vivid example of discriminatory policy aimed at legally restricting the rights of believers" in Moldova.
The Holy Fire ceremony is held annually in Jerusalem's Old City at a church on the site where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected. Markell was planning to go to Jerusalem to retrieve the Holy Fire on behalf of Moldova's Orthodox Christians, who make up the vast majority (over 95%) of the population.
