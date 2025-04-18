International
Threats of Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facilities Are ‘Unacceptable’ - IAEA Chief
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi called threats of strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities "unacceptable."
"The IAEA has always emphasized that threats against Iran's nuclear facilities are unacceptable and that the attacks that are being discussed could not only worsen existing problems, but also create more serious environmental consequences," Grossi was quoted as saying by the IRIB news agency on Thursday.On Wednesday, The New York Times newspaper reported that US President Donald Trump did not allow Israel to attack Iranian nuclear facilities after he decided to pursue diplomacy with Tehran. Israeli officials were allegedly ready to attack Iran in May and counted on US support, promising to set back Tehran's nuclear program by a year or more.
03:02 GMT 18.04.2025 (Updated: 04:04 GMT 18.04.2025)
© AP Photo / Matthias SchraderInternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi called threats of strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities "unacceptable."
"The IAEA has always emphasized that threats against Iran's nuclear facilities are unacceptable and that the attacks that are being discussed could not only worsen existing problems, but also create more serious environmental consequences," Grossi was quoted as saying by the IRIB news agency on Thursday.
This combo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, pictured in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 and Steve Witkoff, right, White House special envoy, pictured in Washington, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2025
World
US-Iran Talks 'Going OK' - Trump Says After Witkoff-Araghchi Meeting
13 April, 05:03 GMT
On Wednesday, The New York Times newspaper reported that US President Donald Trump did not allow Israel to attack Iranian nuclear facilities after he decided to pursue diplomacy with Tehran. Israeli officials were allegedly ready to attack Iran in May and counted on US support, promising to set back Tehran's nuclear program by a year or more.
