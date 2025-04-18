https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/threats-of-strikes-on-irans-nuclear-facilities-are-unacceptable---iaea-chief-1121886203.html
Threats of Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facilities Are 'Unacceptable' - IAEA Chief

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi called threats of strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities "unacceptable."
"The IAEA has always emphasized that threats against Iran's nuclear facilities are unacceptable and that the attacks that are being discussed could not only worsen existing problems, but also create more serious environmental consequences," Grossi was quoted as saying by the IRIB news agency on Thursday.On Wednesday, The New York Times newspaper reported that US President Donald Trump did not allow Israel to attack Iranian nuclear facilities after he decided to pursue diplomacy with Tehran. Israeli officials were allegedly ready to attack Iran in May and counted on US support, promising to set back Tehran's nuclear program by a year or more.
"The IAEA has always emphasized that threats against Iran's nuclear facilities are unacceptable and that the attacks that are being discussed could not only worsen existing problems, but also create more serious environmental consequences," Grossi was quoted as saying by the IRIB news agency on Thursday.
On Wednesday, The New York Times newspaper reported that US President Donald Trump did not allow Israel to attack Iranian nuclear facilities after he decided to pursue diplomacy with Tehran. Israeli officials were allegedly ready to attack Iran in May and counted on US support, promising to set back Tehran's nuclear program by a year or more.