https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/after-putins-easter-truce-announcement-the-ball-is-in-ukraines-court-1121894385.html

After Putin’s Easter Truce Announcement, The Ball is in Ukraine’s Court

After Putin’s Easter Truce Announcement, The Ball is in Ukraine’s Court

Sputnik International

President Vladimir Putin’s Easter truce clearly demonstrates Russia’s DESIRE TO END THE UKRAINE CRISIS, Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, tells Sputnik.

2025-04-19T15:39+0000

2025-04-19T15:39+0000

2025-04-19T15:44+0000

ukrainian crisis

analysis

russia

ukraine

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1c/1121036292_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fdfedbbdd6f0cc082ea3cbdbcbeba0d6.jpg

Now, all eyes are on Volodymyr Zelensky’s response. Previously, Zelensky has shown he cannot uphold agreements, particularly the ceasefire on energy facilities, Maloof notes. “

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/putin-declares-easter-truce---kremlin-1121893905.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, easter truce, ukrainian crisis, russia's special military operation