After Putin's Easter Truce Announcement, The Ball is in Ukraine's Court
After Putin’s Easter Truce Announcement, The Ball is in Ukraine’s Court
President Vladimir Putin’s Easter truce clearly demonstrates Russia’s DESIRE TO END THE UKRAINE CRISIS, Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, tells Sputnik.
Now, all eyes are on Volodymyr Zelensky’s response. Previously, Zelensky has shown he cannot uphold agreements, particularly the ceasefire on energy facilities, Maloof notes. “
After Putin’s Easter Truce Announcement, The Ball is in Ukraine’s Court

15:39 GMT 19.04.2025
Subscribe
President Vladimir Putin’s Easter truce clearly demonstrates Russia’s DESIRE TO END THE UKRAINE CRISIS, Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, tells Sputnik.
“I think Mr. Trump also wants to move ahead. This enhances Trump’s desire to renew the diplomatic relationship between Russia and the US and finally recognize Russia as an equal strategic partner,” Maloof says.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Putin Declares Easter Truce
13:59 GMT
Now, all eyes are on Volodymyr Zelensky’s response. Previously, Zelensky has shown he cannot uphold agreements, particularly the ceasefire on energy facilities, Maloof notes. “
That’s going to be telling. It will signal to Trump whether he can really deal with Zelensky or not,” the pundit concludes.
