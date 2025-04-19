https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/after-putins-easter-truce-announcement-the-ball-is-in-ukraines-court-1121894385.html
After Putin’s Easter Truce Announcement, The Ball is in Ukraine’s Court
President Vladimir Putin's Easter truce clearly demonstrates Russia's DESIRE TO END THE UKRAINE CRISIS, Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, tells Sputnik.
2025-04-19T15:39+0000
2025-04-19T15:39+0000
2025-04-19T15:44+0000
Now, all eyes are on Volodymyr Zelensky's response. Previously, Zelensky has shown he cannot uphold agreements, particularly the ceasefire on energy facilities, Maloof notes.
15:39 GMT 19.04.2025 (Updated: 15:44 GMT 19.04.2025)
President Vladimir Putin’s Easter truce clearly demonstrates Russia’s DESIRE TO END THE UKRAINE CRISIS, Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, tells Sputnik.
“I think Mr. Trump also wants to move ahead. This enhances Trump’s desire to renew the diplomatic relationship between Russia and the US and finally recognize Russia as an equal strategic partner,” Maloof says.
Now, all eyes are on Volodymyr Zelensky’s response. Previously, Zelensky has shown he cannot uphold agreements, particularly the ceasefire on energy facilities, Maloof notes. “
That’s going to be telling. It will signal to Trump whether he can really deal with Zelensky or not,” the pundit concludes.