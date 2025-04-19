International
EU Globalists Violate Religious Freedom by Crackdown on Archbishop Markell
EU Globalists Violate Religious Freedom by Crackdown on Archbishop Markell
Archbishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport under security check pretext, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel where he planned to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony.
EU globalists VIOLATE RELIGIOUS FREEDOM by blocking Archbishop Markell's trip to Jerusalem, Dr Rainer Rothfuss, German geopolitical analyst and consultant and AfD MP, told Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/moldova-persecuting-archbishop-markell-because-of-his-convictions-1121892709.html



EU Globalists Violate Religious Freedom by Crackdown on Archbishop Markell

13:25 GMT 19.04.2025
Archbishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport under security check pretext, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel where he planned to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony.
EU globalists VIOLATE RELIGIOUS FREEDOM by blocking Archbishop Markell's trip to Jerusalem, Dr Rainer Rothfuss, German geopolitical analyst and consultant and AfD MP, told Sputnik.

“By interfering with religious and societal relations, they’re sidelining a minority group that represents hope for unity beyond geopolitical divides. Religious leaders like Archbishop Markell are crucial for building bridges across borders, shaking hands across ideological divides, and preserving cultural and religious roots”, he stressed.

