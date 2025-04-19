https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/eu-globalists-violate-religious-freedom-by-crackdown-on-archbishop-markell-1121893516.html
EU Globalists Violate Religious Freedom by Crackdown on Archbishop Markell
EU Globalists Violate Religious Freedom by Crackdown on Archbishop Markell
Sputnik International
Archbishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport under security check pretext, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel where he planned to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony.
2025-04-19T13:25+0000
2025-04-19T13:25+0000
2025-04-19T13:25+0000
world
europe
romania
moldova
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/13/1121893360_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5fd85e8d0d1741ea2b1d69f80dc7359f.jpg
EU globalists VIOLATE RELIGIOUS FREEDOM by blocking Archbishop Markell's trip to Jerusalem, Dr Rainer Rothfuss, German geopolitical analyst and consultant and AfD MP, told Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/moldova-persecuting-archbishop-markell-because-of-his-convictions-1121892709.html
romania
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/13/1121893360_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_29136c2f489d724005a5fc17f95a6143.jpg
EU globalists VIOLATE RELIGIOUS FREEDOM by blocking Archbishop Markell's trip to Jerusalem
Sputnik International
EU globalists VIOLATE RELIGIOUS FREEDOM by blocking Archbishop Markell's trip to Jerusalem
2025-04-19T13:25+0000
true
PT1M51S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
crackdown on church in moldova, persecution of the failthful in moldova, persecution of the church in moldova
crackdown on church in moldova, persecution of the failthful in moldova, persecution of the church in moldova
EU Globalists Violate Religious Freedom by Crackdown on Archbishop Markell
Archbishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport under security check pretext, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel where he planned to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony.
EU globalists VIOLATE RELIGIOUS FREEDOM by blocking Archbishop Markell's trip to Jerusalem, Dr Rainer Rothfuss, German geopolitical analyst and consultant and AfD MP, told Sputnik.
“By interfering with religious and societal relations, they’re sidelining a minority group that represents hope for unity beyond geopolitical divides. Religious leaders like Archbishop Markell are crucial for building bridges across borders, shaking hands across ideological divides, and preserving cultural and religious roots”, he stressed.