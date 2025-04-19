https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/eu-globalists-violate-religious-freedom-by-crackdown-on-archbishop-markell-1121893516.html

EU Globalists Violate Religious Freedom by Crackdown on Archbishop Markell

EU Globalists Violate Religious Freedom by Crackdown on Archbishop Markell

Sputnik International

Archbishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport under security check pretext, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel where he planned to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony.

2025-04-19T13:25+0000

2025-04-19T13:25+0000

2025-04-19T13:25+0000

world

europe

romania

moldova

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/13/1121893360_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5fd85e8d0d1741ea2b1d69f80dc7359f.jpg

EU globalists VIOLATE RELIGIOUS FREEDOM by blocking Archbishop Markell's trip to Jerusalem, Dr Rainer Rothfuss, German geopolitical analyst and consultant and AfD MP, told Sputnik.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/moldova-persecuting-archbishop-markell-because-of-his-convictions-1121892709.html

romania

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

EU globalists VIOLATE RELIGIOUS FREEDOM by blocking Archbishop Markell's trip to Jerusalem Sputnik International EU globalists VIOLATE RELIGIOUS FREEDOM by blocking Archbishop Markell's trip to Jerusalem 2025-04-19T13:25+0000 true PT1M51S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

crackdown on church in moldova, persecution of the failthful in moldova, persecution of the church in moldova