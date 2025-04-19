International
Hezbollah Warns Israel: 'Time Is Not Infinite'
Hezbollah Warns Israel: 'Time Is Not Infinite'
Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah reserves the right to respond to the potential Israeli attack, Hezbollah's secretary general said.
Hezbollah has given the Lebanese government time to resolve the conflict with Israel through diplomacy, but it reserves the right to choose how to respond if the Israeli army continues to attack Lebanon, the movement's secretary general said.Speaking on the issue of disarmament, Qassem said that the weapons of the Lebanese resistance fighters would be used exclusively against Israel. The secretary general emphasized that Hezbollah and the Lebanese military share a common enemy - Israel.Qassem said that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun was primarily responsible for defining the framework for an intra-Lebanese dialogue on the country’s defense strategy. Hezbollah is ready to participate, but this will not happen under US pressure, the secretary general said, adding that Israel must leave Lebanese territory first and must stop carrying out strikes, then the movement’s leadership could discuss defense strategy, but Hezbollah’s disarmament would not be discussed.
03:21 GMT 19.04.2025
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarA Hezbollah fighter stands next to an armed drone during a training exercise in Aaramta village in the Jezzine District, southern Lebanon, on May 21, 2023
Hezbollah has given the Lebanese government time to resolve the conflict with Israel through diplomacy, but it reserves the right to choose how to respond if the Israeli army continues to attack Lebanon, the movement's secretary general said.

"We have several options to choose from, if the attacks continue … We are giving diplomacy a chance, but time is not infinite," he said on Friday, in a speech aired by Lebanon's Al-Manar TV channel.

Speaking on the issue of disarmament, Qassem said that the weapons of the Lebanese resistance fighters would be used exclusively against Israel. The secretary general emphasized that Hezbollah and the Lebanese military share a common enemy - Israel.
Israeli paratroopers during an operation in the Gaza Strip (credit: IDF spokesperson). - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2025
Analysis
Waging Wars and Reshaping Middle East? What Israel Plans to Do in 2025
13 January, 12:47 GMT
Qassem said that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun was primarily responsible for defining the framework for an intra-Lebanese dialogue on the country’s defense strategy. Hezbollah is ready to participate, but this will not happen under US pressure, the secretary general said, adding that Israel must leave Lebanese territory first and must stop carrying out strikes, then the movement’s leadership could discuss defense strategy, but Hezbollah’s disarmament would not be discussed.
