https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/russia-china-to-discuss-guarantees-on-iran-deal-with-us---iranian-lawmaker--1121892267.html
Russia, China to Discuss Guarantees on Iran Deal with US - Iranian Lawmaker
Russia, China to Discuss Guarantees on Iran Deal with US - Iranian Lawmaker
Sputnik International
The United States will not be the only one providing guarantees for a potential Tehran-Washington agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi said ahead of the second round of US-Iran talks in Rome.
2025-04-19T03:59+0000
2025-04-19T03:59+0000
2025-04-19T04:16+0000
world
middle east
iran nuclear deal
iran
us-iran relations
china
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095893094_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_48500d0ae000a287a92835d1a4c7f1f0.jpg
Russia and China will discuss with the US the issue of "more reliable guarantees" for Tehran, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, said.Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was on an official visit to Moscow on Thursday and Friday, and in the next few days, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, Araghchi will visit China.During his visit to Russia, the Iranian diplomat held a meeting and talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, conveying to him a message from Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Araghchi also held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The parties discussed regional and international cooperation, as well as the situation around the US-Iran talks, the first round of which took place on April 12 in Oman.Indirect talks between US Presidential Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Araghchi took place in the Omani capital on April 12. According to the US special envoy, they were positive and constructive. Araghchi also described the atmosphere of these talks as constructive and calm, and announced that the second round of talks between the Islamic Republic and the United States would be held on April 19.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/trump-nixed-israels-iran-strike-pushed-for-deal-instead-1121880945.html
iran
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095893094_278:0:1930:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_5e0725741c110643006761925b063d06.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran nuclear deal, iran-us talks, will us strike iran, does russia support iran against us, china-iran relations, can iran have nuclear weapon
iran nuclear deal, iran-us talks, will us strike iran, does russia support iran against us, china-iran relations, can iran have nuclear weapon
Russia, China to Discuss Guarantees on Iran Deal with US - Iranian Lawmaker
03:59 GMT 19.04.2025 (Updated: 04:16 GMT 19.04.2025)
The United States will not be the only one providing guarantees for a potential Tehran-Washington agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, Iranian lawmaker Alaeddin Boroujerdi said ahead of the second round of US-Iran talks in Rome.
Russia and China will discuss with the US the issue of "more reliable guarantees" for Tehran, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, said.
"During the negotiations between Tehran and Washington, guarantees will not only be provided by the US. Countries such as Russia and China will enter into negotiations with the United States on more reliable guarantees," Boroujerdi said, as quoted by the Iranian state agency SNN.
Alaeddin Boroujerdi
Iranian lawmaker
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was on an official visit to Moscow on Thursday and Friday, and in the next few days, according to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, Araghchi will visit China.
During his visit to Russia, the Iranian diplomat held a meeting and talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, conveying to him a message from Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Araghchi also held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The parties discussed regional and international cooperation, as well as the situation around the US-Iran talks, the first round of which took place on April 12 in Oman.
Indirect talks between US Presidential Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Araghchi took place in the Omani capital on April 12. According to the US special envoy, they were positive and constructive. Araghchi also described the atmosphere of these talks as constructive and calm, and announced that the second round of talks between the Islamic Republic and the United States would be held on April 19.