https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/russia-returns-246-soldiers-from-ukrainian-captivity---defense-ministry-1121894235.html

Russia Returns 246 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry

Russia Returns 246 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia has returned 246 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity in exchange for 246 Ukrainian prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2025-04-19T15:26+0000

2025-04-19T15:26+0000

2025-04-19T15:26+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/13/1121653282_0:12:1107:635_1920x0_80_0_0_2dd13cf2f12c1dfc5a73b8d5bd569a8c.png

"As a result of the negotiation process, 246 Russian soldiers were returned from the territory, controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 246 POWs from the Ukrainian armed forces were handed over [to Kiev]," the ministry said in a statement. As a gesture of goodwill Russia also handed 31 wounded POWs over to Ukraine in exchange for 15 Russian soldiers, who needed urgent assistance, the ministry said. The ministry added that during the exchange, humanitarian mediation efforts had been provided by the United Arab Emirates.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/putin-declares-easter-truce---kremlin-1121893905.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, truce, prisoner swap