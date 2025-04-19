International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Returns 246 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry
Russia Returns 246 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry
Russia has returned 246 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity in exchange for 246 Ukrainian prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of the negotiation process, 246 Russian soldiers were returned from the territory, controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 246 POWs from the Ukrainian armed forces were handed over [to Kiev]," the ministry said in a statement. As a gesture of goodwill Russia also handed 31 wounded POWs over to Ukraine in exchange for 15 Russian soldiers, who needed urgent assistance, the ministry said. The ministry added that during the exchange, humanitarian mediation efforts had been provided by the United Arab Emirates.
Russia Returns 246 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry

15:26 GMT 19.04.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has returned 246 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity in exchange for 246 Ukrainian prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of the negotiation process, 246 Russian soldiers were returned from the territory, controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 246 POWs from the Ukrainian armed forces were handed over [to Kiev]," the ministry said in a statement.
Putin Declares Easter Truce
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Putin Declares Easter Truce
13:59 GMT
As a gesture of goodwill Russia also handed 31 wounded POWs over to Ukraine in exchange for 15 Russian soldiers, who needed urgent assistance, the ministry said.
The ministry added that during the exchange, humanitarian mediation efforts had been provided by the United Arab Emirates.
