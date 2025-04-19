https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/russia-returns-246-soldiers-from-ukrainian-captivity---defense-ministry-1121894235.html
Russia Returns 246 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry
Russia Returns 246 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia has returned 246 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity in exchange for 246 Ukrainian prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2025-04-19T15:26+0000
2025-04-19T15:26+0000
2025-04-19T15:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/13/1121653282_0:12:1107:635_1920x0_80_0_0_2dd13cf2f12c1dfc5a73b8d5bd569a8c.png
"As a result of the negotiation process, 246 Russian soldiers were returned from the territory, controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 246 POWs from the Ukrainian armed forces were handed over [to Kiev]," the ministry said in a statement. As a gesture of goodwill Russia also handed 31 wounded POWs over to Ukraine in exchange for 15 Russian soldiers, who needed urgent assistance, the ministry said. The ministry added that during the exchange, humanitarian mediation efforts had been provided by the United Arab Emirates.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/putin-declares-easter-truce---kremlin-1121893905.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/13/1121653282_123:0:984:646_1920x0_80_0_0_10e81dfc3b648aaaae945eb0faf88783.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, truce, prisoner swap
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, truce, prisoner swap
Russia Returns 246 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has returned 246 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity in exchange for 246 Ukrainian prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of the negotiation process, 246 Russian soldiers were returned from the territory, controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 246 POWs from the Ukrainian armed forces were handed over [to Kiev]," the ministry said in a statement.
As a gesture of goodwill Russia also handed 31 wounded POWs over to Ukraine in exchange for 15 Russian soldiers, who needed urgent assistance, the ministry said.
The ministry added that during the exchange, humanitarian mediation efforts had been provided by the United Arab Emirates.