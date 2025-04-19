International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/russia-urges-international-community-to-assess-moldovas-actions-towards-bishop-markell-1121893044.html
Russia Urges International Community to Assess Moldova’s Actions Towards Bishop Markell
Russia Urges International Community to Assess Moldova’s Actions Towards Bishop Markell
Sputnik International
Depriving Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti of opportunity to fly to Jerusalem for the Holy Fire is manifestation of the anti-people course of the Moldovan authorities, and the international community should pay attention to that and assess Chisinau’s actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
2025-04-19T10:02+0000
2025-04-19T10:02+0000
world
russia
moldova
chisinau
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117618882_0:152:3039:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_69f76c8107a5a2afafc7bbad330f5dcc.jpg
On Thursday, Moldovan media reported that Bishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel on time. He was supposed to travel to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony. On Friday, Markell arrived at Chisinau airport again to fly out to Israel, but the police took away his passport and returned it only after the plane took off, without giving any explanation of the denial of the right to leave.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/the-holy-fire-will-come-to-moldova--archbishop-markell-1121891993.html
russia
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117618882_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bed4155d547bdd9fc5b4f9efb04727ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
persecution of the church, persecution of christians, onslaught on religious freedom, freedom of religion
persecution of the church, persecution of christians, onslaught on religious freedom, freedom of religion

Russia Urges International Community to Assess Moldova’s Actions Towards Bishop Markell

10:02 GMT 19.04.2025
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaThe Russian Foreign Ministry building
The Russian Foreign Ministry building - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2025
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Depriving Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti of opportunity to fly to Jerusalem for the Holy Fire is manifestation of the anti-people course of the Moldovan authorities, and the international community should pay attention to that and assess Chisinau’s actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
On Thursday, Moldovan media reported that Bishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel on time. He was supposed to travel to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony. On Friday, Markell arrived at Chisinau airport again to fly out to Israel, but the police took away his passport and returned it only after the plane took off, without giving any explanation of the denial of the right to leave.
Believers with candles and lamps lit by the Holy Fire in the Cathedral of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2025
World
The Holy Fire Will Come to Moldova — Archbishop Markell
03:30 GMT
"We estimate this deliberate step which sparked public outcry both in Moldova and beyond as another manifestation of the anti-people course of the Moldovan rulers, their double standard policy ... We are calling on the international community to pay attention to these events and to provide their assessment to these outrageous actions of the Moldovan authorities," the commentary of Russian Ambassador-at-Large Gennady Askaldovich released on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала