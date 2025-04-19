https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/ukraine-loses-up-to-350-soldiers-in-battles-with-russias-center-group---russian-military-1121893684.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 350 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Tsentr Group - Russian Military

Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 350 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The enemy has lost up to 350 servicepeople, six armored vehicles, including the HMMWV and the US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, one German-made Marder armored personnel carrier and a French-made VAB armored personnel carrier. Five motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and a US-made AN/TPQ-48 station of counter-battery warfare," the statement read. Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated over 365 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks, eight armored fighting vehicles, one M113 armored personnel carrier and a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and two ammunition depots over the past day. Russia’s Zapad group of forces has eliminated up to 265 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Vostok group of forces moved deeper behind enemy lines, with Ukraine losing over 130 soldiers over the past day, the statement read. Kiev lost up to 80 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Dnepr battle group in the past day, the ministry said in a statement. Russia’s Sever (North) group of forces has eliminated up to 45 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.Ukraine continues conducting attacks on the Russian energy infrastructure and has conducted 10 attacks over the past 24 hours in Russia's Belgorod, Bryansk, Kherson Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.In the Belgorod Region, the attack of the Ukrainian drone has damaged the high-voltage line Belgorod - Rudnik, which led to its outage. The shelling of the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekinsky district has damaged the aboveground steel distribution pipeline, the ministry said.A high-voltage line has gone down in Russia's Bryansk Region as a result of the shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry added.The Ilyich - Nasosnaya high-voltage line in the DPR went down as a result of the attack of the Ukrainian military during daytime on April 18, the ministry also said.The Ukrainian armed forces conducted artillery shelling on the Kakhovskaya power substation of the Rosseti branch – the Tavrichesky enterprise of main electric networks in the Kherson Region, the ministry said.

