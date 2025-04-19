https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/russian-forces-regain-control-of-oleshnya-in-kursk-region---defense-ministry-1121892910.html

Russian Forces Regain Control of Oleshnya in Kursk Region - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Troops of Russia's Sever (North) group of forces have regained control of the settlement of Oleshnya in Russia's Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"In the course of active offensive operations, units of the Sever Group of Forces liberated Oleshnya in Kursk region," the ministry said in a statement. Moreover, the Russian troops defeated the units of a tank, mechanized, assault and territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Gornal in the Kursk Region, the ministry said. Russian aviation, drones and artillery conducted strikes on the military personnel and vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of the settlements of Vodolagi, Krovnoye, Sadki, Yunakovka and Yablonovka in the Sumy region, the statement read. The Russian forces continue defeating units of the Ukrainian military on the territory of the Kursk Region, the ministry said.

