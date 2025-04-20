Do US-Iran Nuclear Talks Score Big?
08:21 GMT 20.04.2025
A decade ago, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a deal supported by Russia and several other world powers. However, the agreement collapsed during Donald Trump’s first term. Now, Washington is seemingly attempting to revive the accord.
Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrapped up the negotiations at the Omani Embassy in Rome.
• White House praised the "progress in direct and indirect discussions.”
• Araghchi said that the talks were "held in a constructive atmosphere" and "moving forward."
• The next round will focus on technical details, including defining the maximum levels to which Iran could enrich uranium and the size of nuclear stockpiles it could retain, Araghchi added.
• Ahead of talks, Iranian officials signaled readiness to reduce enrichment levels to the 3.67% set in the 2015 deal with the Obama administration, which was enough to produce fuel for nuclear power plants, NYT reported.
• Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Witkoff and Araghchi agreed that the next phase of the talks aims to seal a "fair" deal.
• Iranian officials made it clear the country's nuclear infrastructure would not be disassembled or destroyed.
• Witkoff warned that if the US insists on full dismantlement of this infrastructure, a deal is unlikely.