Putin Very Satisfied With Meeting With Iranian Foreign Minister - Lavrov

Putin Very Satisfied With Meeting With Iranian Foreign Minister - Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin is very satisfied with Thursday's meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a long and intense conversation yesterday, he was very satisfied with this conversation," Lavrov said at a meeting with Araghchi.The letter from Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, to Russian President Vladimir Putin is a signal to the rest of the world that Tehran considers Moscow to be its strategic partner, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday."This message is actually not only addressed to Russian leader Mr. Putin, but on the other hand, this message is a signal to the whole world that Iran considers Russia to be its strategic partner and an important neighbor," Araghchi said ahead of his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.Araghchi delivered the letter to Putin during their meeting in the Kremlin on Thursday.

