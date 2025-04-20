https://sputnikglobe.com/20250420/easter-truce-message-ukraine-conflict-will-end-on-russias-terms--ex-cia-analyst-1121898225.html

Easter Truce Message: Ukraine Conflict Will End on Russia's Terms – Ex-CIA Analyst

Easter Truce Message: Ukraine Conflict Will End on Russia's Terms – Ex-CIA Analyst

Sputnik International

President Vladimir Putin's Easter truce announcement doesn’t change Russia’s conditions on the Ukraine conflict resolution, retired CIA intelligence officer and former State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik.

2025-04-20T10:18+0000

2025-04-20T10:18+0000

2025-04-20T10:19+0000

world

video

russia

truce

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/14/1121898079_26:0:1242:684_1920x0_80_0_0_22597008981332c693dde9571164f346.jpg

“Russia is not unreasonable. Russia is not unwilling to entertain the possibility of a ceasefire... But this temporary Easter ceasefire is, if you will, a gift by Vladimir Putin... as well as a message to Donald Trump. That Vladimir Putin is serious about bringing an end to the war, but it has to be done in the right way”, Johnson emphasized.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250420/russias-easter-truce-proposal-puts-ukraine-to-the-gut-test-1121895864.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Easter truce message: Ukraine conflict will end ON RUSSIA’S TERMS – Ex-CIA analyst Sputnik International Easter truce message: Ukraine conflict will end ON RUSSIA’S TERMS – Ex-CIA analyst 2025-04-20T10:18+0000 true PT2M40S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin's easter truce proposal, russia, ukraine, ukrainian conflict