President Vladimir Putin's Easter truce announcement doesn’t change Russia’s conditions on the Ukraine conflict resolution, retired CIA intelligence officer and former State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik.
“Russia is not unreasonable. Russia is not unwilling to entertain the possibility of a ceasefire... But this temporary Easter ceasefire is, if you will, a gift by Vladimir Putin... as well as a message to Donald Trump. That Vladimir Putin is serious about bringing an end to the war, but it has to be done in the right way”, Johnson emphasized.
putin's easter truce proposal, russia, ukraine, ukrainian conflict
putin's easter truce proposal, russia, ukraine, ukrainian conflict

Easter Truce Message: Ukraine Conflict Will End on Russia's Terms – Ex-CIA Analyst

10:18 GMT 20.04.2025 (Updated: 10:19 GMT 20.04.2025)
President Vladimir Putin's Easter truce announcement doesn’t change Russia’s conditions on the Ukraine conflict resolution, retired CIA intelligence officer and former State Department official Larry Johnson told Sputnik.
“Russia is not unreasonable. Russia is not unwilling to entertain the possibility of a ceasefire... But this temporary Easter ceasefire is, if you will, a gift by Vladimir Putin... as well as a message to Donald Trump. That Vladimir Putin is serious about bringing an end to the war, but it has to be done in the right way”, Johnson emphasized.
Analysis
Russia's Easter Truce Proposal Puts Ukraine to the Gut Test
05:24 GMT
