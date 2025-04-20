https://sputnikglobe.com/20250420/eu-does-everything-to-prevent-peace-in-ukraine---french-politician-1121900726.html

EU Does Everything to Prevent Peace in Ukraine - French Politician

The European Union does everything to prevent establishment of peace in Ukraine and makes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy take an uncompromising position, chairman of the French right-wing Patriots party Florian Philippot told Sputnik.

"Any truce is welcomed, if it enables resuming of the dialogue for peace negotiations. Unfortunately, the EU does everything to undermine the dialogue and pushes Zelenskyy to take an uncompromising position, which prevents peace," Philippot said. The politician added that the truce declared by Russia is "a very positive step forward." Philippot also said that France could contribute to reaching peace, if it was free from the EU. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian troops strictly observed the Easter truce, however, the Ukrainian side violated the ceasefire and carried out 900 drone strikes and ammunition drops on Russian territories overnight, which led to civilian casualties.On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the Easter truce. It came into effect at 18:00 Moscow time (15:00 GMT) on Saturday and will last until midnight from Sunday to Monday (21:00 GMT on Sunday).Putin said on Saturday that he assumed that Ukraine would follow Russia's example and comply with the truce. At the same time, Putin noted that Russian troops must be prepared to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations from the enemy.

