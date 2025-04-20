How Ukraine Tramples on Easter Truce
13:10 GMT 20.04.2025 (Updated: 13:15 GMT 20.04.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexey Mayshev/
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the ceasefire on Saturday, instructing the country’s armed forces to stay on high alert and be ready “to respond to any violations or provocations” by Ukrainian troops.
Ukrainian forces have ignored the 30-hour truce, continuing to strike Russian positions and making victims even of civilians.
Russian troops’ positions and Russia’s border areas plus Crimea were hit with 900 enemy drone strikes and ammunition drops, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
There were also 444 cases of mortar and gun shelling in the areas, which resulted in casualties among civilians, the ministry added.
The city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was shelled with four 155mm projectiles, the DPR government’s department for documentation of Ukraine’s war crimes said.
DPR capital Donetsk was also attacked as at least three explosions occurred in the city, eyewitnesses told Sputnik.
Another attack hit suburbs of the town of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian foreign ministry's ambassador-at-large on the crimes of the Ukraine regime, pointed out.
The towns of Alyoshki, Kakhovka and Golaya Pristan in the Kherson Region were hit with mortar and drone attacks, Governor Vladimir Saldo stated.