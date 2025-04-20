Russian troops’ positions and Russia’s border areas plus Crimea were hit with 900 enemy drone strikes and ammunition drops, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. Russian troops’ positions and Russia’s border areas plus Crimea were hit with 900 enemy drone strikes and ammunition drops, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

There were also 444 cases of mortar and gun shelling in the areas, which resulted in casualties among civilians, the ministry added.

The city of Gorlovka in The city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was shelled with four 155mm projectiles, the DPR government’s department for documentation of Ukraine’s war crimes said.

DPR capital DPR capital Donetsk was also attacked as at least three explosions occurred in the city, eyewitnesses told Sputnik.

Another attack hit suburbs of the town of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People's Republic, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian foreign ministry's ambassador-at-large on the crimes of the Ukraine regime, pointed out.