International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250420/israel-will-not-end-gaza-war-until-hostages-returned-hamas-destroyed---netanyahu-1121896017.html
Israel Will Not End Gaza War Until Hostages Returned, Hamas Destroyed - Netanyahu
Israel Will Not End Gaza War Until Hostages Returned, Hamas Destroyed - Netanyahu
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that the Palestinian movement Hamas has again rejected a deal to free some hostages, and stressed in this regard that Israel will not end the war in the Gaza Strip until it achieves the return of all those kidnapped and completely eliminates Hamas' potential.
2025-04-20T05:19+0000
2025-04-20T05:19+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
israel
gaza strip
palestine
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0572f6317206a935f82ac4114994ed8f.jpg
"We will not end the war of revival until we destroy Hamas in Gaza, until we return all our hostages, and until we ensure that the Gaza Strip no longer poses a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said in an address to the nation. At the end of the week, Palestinian radicals again rejected a proposal that would have led to the release of half of the living hostages still in Gaza and the return of the bodies of a number of dead hostages, the prime minister said. "The Hamas movement demands an end to the war and the preservation of its power. It also demands a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and the restoration of Gaza with the attraction of capital that will allow it to rearm and prepare new attacks on us. Ending the war on these terms of capitulation will make it clear to all of Israel's enemies that by kidnapping Israelis, the State of Israel can be brought to its knees," the prime minister noted. On March 18, Israel resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip, citing Hamas' refusal to accept the US plan to extend the ceasefire, which expired on March 1. Israel cut off electricity supply to a desalination plant in the Gaza Strip and closed off entry to trucks carrying humanitarian aid.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/hezbollah-warns-israel-time-is-not-infinite-1121892136.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a45cc7ef52193221253be8a46cbc6922.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu said on saturday that the palestinian movement hamas has again rejected a deal to free some hostages, and stressed in this regard that israel will not end the war in the gaza strip until it achieves the return of all those kidnapped and completely eliminates hamas' potential.
israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu said on saturday that the palestinian movement hamas has again rejected a deal to free some hostages, and stressed in this regard that israel will not end the war in the gaza strip until it achieves the return of all those kidnapped and completely eliminates hamas' potential.

Israel Will Not End Gaza War Until Hostages Returned, Hamas Destroyed - Netanyahu

05:19 GMT 20.04.2025
© AP Photo / Abir SultanIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2025
© AP Photo / Abir Sultan
Subscribe
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that the Palestinian movement Hamas has again rejected a deal to free some hostages, and stressed in this regard that Israel will not end the war in the Gaza Strip until it achieves the return of all those kidnapped and completely eliminates Hamas' potential.
"We will not end the war of revival until we destroy Hamas in Gaza, until we return all our hostages, and until we ensure that the Gaza Strip no longer poses a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said in an address to the nation.
At the end of the week, Palestinian radicals again rejected a proposal that would have led to the release of half of the living hostages still in Gaza and the return of the bodies of a number of dead hostages, the prime minister said.
"The Hamas movement demands an end to the war and the preservation of its power. It also demands a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and the restoration of Gaza with the attraction of capital that will allow it to rearm and prepare new attacks on us. Ending the war on these terms of capitulation will make it clear to all of Israel's enemies that by kidnapping Israelis, the State of Israel can be brought to its knees," the prime minister noted.
A Hezbollah fighter stands next to an armed drone during a training exercise in Aaramta village in the Jezzine District, southern Lebanon, on May 21, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2025
World
Hezbollah Warns Israel: 'Time Is Not Infinite'
Yesterday, 03:21 GMT
On March 18, Israel resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip, citing Hamas' refusal to accept the US plan to extend the ceasefire, which expired on March 1. Israel cut off electricity supply to a desalination plant in the Gaza Strip and closed off entry to trucks carrying humanitarian aid.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала