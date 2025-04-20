https://sputnikglobe.com/20250420/israel-will-not-end-gaza-war-until-hostages-returned-hamas-destroyed---netanyahu-1121896017.html

Israel Will Not End Gaza War Until Hostages Returned, Hamas Destroyed - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that the Palestinian movement Hamas has again rejected a deal to free some hostages, and stressed in this regard that Israel will not end the war in the Gaza Strip until it achieves the return of all those kidnapped and completely eliminates Hamas' potential.

"We will not end the war of revival until we destroy Hamas in Gaza, until we return all our hostages, and until we ensure that the Gaza Strip no longer poses a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said in an address to the nation. At the end of the week, Palestinian radicals again rejected a proposal that would have led to the release of half of the living hostages still in Gaza and the return of the bodies of a number of dead hostages, the prime minister said. "The Hamas movement demands an end to the war and the preservation of its power. It also demands a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and the restoration of Gaza with the attraction of capital that will allow it to rearm and prepare new attacks on us. Ending the war on these terms of capitulation will make it clear to all of Israel's enemies that by kidnapping Israelis, the State of Israel can be brought to its knees," the prime minister noted. On March 18, Israel resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip, citing Hamas' refusal to accept the US plan to extend the ceasefire, which expired on March 1. Israel cut off electricity supply to a desalination plant in the Gaza Strip and closed off entry to trucks carrying humanitarian aid.

