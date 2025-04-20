International
Russian President Calls Easter Holiday Giving Love, Hope
This year, Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter on April 20. The president took part in a traditional Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Orthodox Christians and all Russian citizens on Easter and called it a holiday which gives love and hope.
Russian President Calls Easter Holiday Giving Love, Hope

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - This year, Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter on April 20. The president took part in a traditional Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Orthodox Christians and all Russian citizens on Easter and called it a holiday which gives love and hope.
"The great holiday of Easter gives us love and hope, faith in kindness and justice, unites us around timeless spiritual and moral ideals," Putin said in his address released on the Kremlin website.
