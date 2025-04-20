https://sputnikglobe.com/20250420/russian-president-calls-easter-holiday-giving-love-hope-1121897059.html

This year, Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter on April 20. The president took part in a traditional Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Orthodox Christians and all Russian citizens on Easter and called it a holiday which gives love and hope.

