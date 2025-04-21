https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/china-warns-of-retaliation-over-deals-that-harm-its-interests-amid-us-economic-isolation-plans-1121902519.html
China Warns of Retaliation Over Deals That Harm Its Interests Amid US Economic Isolation Plans
China does not accept any deals of other countries that are concluded at the expense of its interests; if this happens, Beijing will take equivalent countermeasures, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said, commenting on reports of US plans to achieve economic isolation of China.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China does not accept any deals of other countries that are concluded at the expense of its interests; if this happens, Beijing will take equivalent countermeasures, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said, commenting on reports of US plans to achieve economic isolation of China.
Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US authorities planned to obtain commitments from trading partners to economically isolate China in exchange for lower tariffs during negotiations with other countries.
"China respects the desire of all parties to resolve trade and economic differences with the United States through equal consultations," the ministry said.
It noted that, in China's opinion, in the issue of "reciprocal tariffs" all parties should stand on the side of justice, on the right side of history and protect international trade and economic rules and the multilateral trading system.
"It should be especially noted that China is firmly against any deals that are concluded at the expense of China's interests. If this happens, China will not accept it and will resolutely take equivalent countermeasures. China has the determination and the ability to defend its interests," the statement says.
On April 2, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order introducing "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from other countries. Their basic rate is 10%, and for 57 countries, increased rates have been in effect since April 9, which were calculated based on the US trade deficit with a specific country: so that there would be a balance instead of a deficit. However, on April 9, the US leader announced that more than 75 countries had not taken retaliatory measures and requested negotiations, so for 90 days, basic import duties of 10% would apply to everyone except China.
After a series of steps in the trade war, the additional "reciprocal" US tariff on Chinese goods reached 125%, and China's retaliatory tariff on American goods is also 125%. In addition, the United States has another 20% tariff on China, introduced in connection with accusations of insufficient combat against synthetic drugs.