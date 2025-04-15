https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/china-suspends-all-future-boeing-deliveries-amid-ongoing-us-trade-standoff--reports-1121876780.html
China Suspends All Future Boeing Deliveries Amid Ongoing US Trade Standoff – Reports
China has ordered its airlines to halt all future deliveries of Boeing aircraft and any purchases of aircraft-related equipment and parts from US companies amid the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Chinese government is also exploring options to support airlines that lease Boeing jets and are experiencing increased costs, the report said. The move comes after the two biggest economies exchanged record tariff increases on their goods, bringing tariffs to 145% on Chinese goods and 125% on American goods. At this time, approximately 10 Boeing 737 Max aircraft are set to join the fleets of Chinese airlines, with China Southern Airlines Co., Air China Ltd., and Xiamen Airlines Co. each receiving two planes, according to the report. US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Tuesday that China has "just reneged on the big Boeing deal" and also vowed to protect US farmers from adversaries, including from China. On April 2, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on imports from various countries, establishing a baseline rate of 10%. The tariffs were intended to be adjusted based on the rates charged by those countries on US goods. However, on April 9, Trump declared a 90-day pause on tariffs for all countries except China and lowered the rate to 10% to facilitate negotiations.
The Chinese government is also exploring options to support airlines that lease Boeing jets
and are experiencing increased costs, the report said.
The move comes after the two biggest economies exchanged record tariff increases on their goods, bringing tariffs to 145% on Chinese goods and 125% on American goods.
At this time, approximately 10 Boeing 737 Max aircraft are set to join the fleets of Chinese airlines, with China Southern Airlines Co., Air China Ltd., and Xiamen Airlines Co. each receiving two planes, according to the report.
US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Tuesday that China has "just reneged on the big Boeing deal" and also vowed to protect US farmers from adversaries, including from China.
On April 2, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on imports from various countries, establishing a baseline rate of 10%. The tariffs were intended to be adjusted based on the rates charged by those countries on US goods. However, on April 9, Trump declared a 90-day pause on tariffs for all countries except China and lowered the rate to 10% to facilitate negotiations.