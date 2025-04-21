https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/pepe-escobar-the-shanghai-spirit-china-will-take-no-bullying--1121902677.html

Pepe Escobar: The Shanghai Spirit - China Will Take No Bullying

Sputnik International

There could not be a more strategic place to spend these past Trump Tariff Tizzy (TTT) heady days than in Shanghai – China’s trade, commercial and cultural capital.

From the top of the Jin Mao tower in the world class Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, an elegantly discreet art deco companion to the World Financial Center super-skyscraper – the trademark symbol of China’s economic power – it’s as if the spokes of a wheel radiated to the Bund and beyond tracking a ceaseless drive to counteract the absurd idiocy of the “Emperor of Tariffs”, relentless mocked across myriad Chinese social media platforms.I have had the privilege to transit from the Bund Financial Center, which hosts among others the Fosun Foundation – a bamboo-inspired architectural masterpiece – to the China Academy at the immaculate campus of Fudan University, where I shared a seminar with star professor Zhang Weiwei and a round table with top PhD students from several disciplines. Professor Zhang Weiwei is the foremost conceptualizer of China as a civilization-state.The key theme of our seminar was the Russia-China strategic partnership, but inevitably the focus switched back and forth to the rationale behind the Emperor of Tariffs. The questions from the students were as sharp as they come. That was compounded with an in-depth interview for China Academy hosted by their CEO, the formidable Pan Xiaoli.A visit to the HQ of Guancha – the top independent new/analysis site in China, whose several channels in several different platforms reach an astonishing 200 million people - could not have been more timely. Guo Jiezhen, a research fellow from the China Institute, who was part of our round table at Fudan University, came up with one of the more astute analyses of what he describes as Trump’s "deranged money-making technique".While meeting with Guancha’s new editor-in-chief He Shenquan and discussing with hyper-competent international relations specialist Kelly Liu and Yang Hanyi – the China Institute’s communication officer - we watched together an exceptional podcast featuring PLA Colonel Wang Lihua, Gao Zhikai - Deputy Director of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) - and the always essential Li Bo, President of the Shanghai Chunqiu Development Strategy Institute.Wang Lihua picked up on what President Xi had told Putin at their landmark meeting at the Kremlin two years ago: we are right in the middle of changes not seen in 100 years.Wang: “This change cannot be changed all at once, and the trade war between China and the United States will not be resolved once and for all. This kind of friction and struggle, in the words of Chairman Mao, is ‘making trouble, failing, making trouble again, failing again, until destruction.’"China “not afraid of war”, however it may manifest itself, from hybrid to hot, is the consensus feeling in Shanghai, borrowing from the Maoist concept of “united front”, and espoused from academics and business leaders to residents of “model quarters” of the Maoist era still impeccably preserved – and with an eye for innovation (example: row after row of a.c. outlets to feed the array of electric bikes parked in the internal patios).The “Paper Tiger” Lashes OutIt was immensely enlightening to share business dinners with executives and sales people coming from several Chinese provinces - from the stunning Pei Mansion, one of the most beautiful early 20th century buildings in Shanghai, where star architect I.M. Pei lived for one year, to the best Xinjiang restaurant in town, Ali Yang, at the World Financial Center, complete with the full Uighur lamb experience.In all conversations and debates, a constant: no illusions about Trump 2.0’s shifting strategy, and how it should be turned against him, Sun Tzu-style; how China must amass a solid set of bargaining chips; and most of all how, from the beginning, this was always a war of an elite section of the American ruling classes on China. The rest of the world is a sideshow.So it’s no wonder that in every business dinner, after a matchless gastronomic feast, the conversation soon veered on how China’s strategy will not be about immediate damage control; and how China is already eyeing new links and nodes to deepen its long-term global competitiveness.It’s an open question whether Trump 2.0 and his team of Sinophobes will manage to prevent the emergence of a Global Majority strategic alliance against the Empire of Chaos.In Shanghai, and across China, submission is simply not an option. In cultural terms, Trump has managed to antagonize 1.4 billion Chinese, simultaneously, by treating the civilization-state without respect. The one thing that irks Chinese the most is mistreatment (see, for instance, the “century of humiliation”).A full-blown trade war? Deep decoupling? Bring it on.The Emperor of Tariffs particularly hit Southeast Asia’s supply chains – Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar. For all ASEAN 10, their major trade partner is China. Chinese FDI is quite important in Cambodia and troubled, post-earthquake Myanmar. There’s no question ASEAN will have to act in a “strategically multilateral” manner.President Xi’s timely tour of Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia is already setting the tone – corroborated by Foreign Minister Wang Yi: "South East Asia achieved a consensus: we will stand united and say no to these backward, regressive actions."At the BRICS preparatory sherpa meetings ahead of the summit in early July in Rio, there’s already serious movement to counteract the “unprecedented protectionism” of the Trump trade war, as formulated by the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture. Trump has already issued a trademark threat: a 150% tariff on BRICS members. Top BRICS member China is not intimidated.Busy Building a Global Consensus Against BullyingMeanwhile in Beijing, in tandem with all the intellectual frenzy in Shanghai, Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, wearing a business suit (he prefers leather jackets) as a sign of respect and speaking in English (even though he was born in Taiwan) had a mega-significant meeting with Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).So here we have the multi-billionaire CEO of an American chip behemoth telling the Chinese government, in person, that his company remains totally committed to the Chinese market, despite Trump 2.0’s stiff export restrictions on AI chips.A new book, The Thinking Machine: Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and the World’s Most Coveted Microchip, is essential reading to understand how Huang thinks. He’s an Asian immigrant who came from poverty; personifies the old-school American dream; does not take any nonsense from anyone; and is hyper-competitive. Huang is fully aware that Nvidia simply cannot lose the Chinese market; moreover he knows that before 2030 Chinese engineers will release their own GPU and may put Nvidia out of business.Back to Shanghai, flying out of Pudong Airport it was easy to see why China’s air passenger traffic hit arecord high in the first quarter of 2025 – even in a climate of “crisis” and fierce competition, including high-speed rail. Compound it with the human tsunami taking over Nanjing Road on a Friday night; that necessitates rows and rows of military police to discipline the human flow on both sides of the pedestrian mall.Consumer crisis? What crisis? In parallel, across the Pacific, Taobao is now number 2 – and counting – on Apple’s App store in the US; everyone is eager not only for viral TikTok videos, but to go on an unlimited shopping spree of affordable made in China products.On the military front, China has just come up with a non-nuclear hydrogen bomb. No uranium, No plutonium. Just a matchless chemical/engineering compound solution. Declining Empires waging proxy wars are so last century. The new Chinese bomb weighs just 2 kg; lasts fifteen times longer than TNT; and its fireball exceeds 1000 degrees Celsius.The key lesson of these past heady days in Shanghai may be that China is now firmly, strategically focused all across the planet to occupy the moral high ground.Moreover, China’s absolute priority goes way beyond global trade: everyone familiar with Xi Jinping Thought knows it’s all about achieving “national modernization”, unification and weaving, with partners in all continents, a “community of shared future”.So geopolitically and geoeconomically, this is the road map ahead: Shanghai is showing that China is relishing its new role as a Resistance beacon, bent on defying bullying, busy building a Global Majority consensus. It’s all about strategic patience – which a chaotic Empire out of control simply does not have.

