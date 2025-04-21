https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/putin-signs-bill-ratifying-strategic-partnership-agreement-between-russia-iran-1121904932.html
Putin Signs Bill Ratifying Strategic Partnership Agreement Between Russia, Iran
Putin Signs Bill Ratifying Strategic Partnership Agreement Between Russia, Iran
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill that ratifies the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran, according to a relevant decree published on the legal information portal on Monday.
2025-04-21T13:36+0000
2025-04-21T13:36+0000
2025-04-21T13:36+0000
world
russia
iran
vladimir putin
multipolar world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/15/1121905004_0:0:3196:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd1b94c62a21ebe47993431d0e87bd1.jpg
The agreement was signed on January 17 during the visit of Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian to Moscow. According to the document, the parties strive to deepen and expand relations in all areas of mutual interest, strengthen cooperation in the field of security and defense, closely coordinate activities at the regional and global levels, which corresponds to a long-term, comprehensive and strategic partnership.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/russia-china-to-discuss-guarantees-on-iran-deal-with-us---iranian-lawmaker--1121892267.html
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/15/1121905004_158:0:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_feb79da91ca43746613afa90c2c65dc5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
global south, russia-iran partnership, iran strategy, iran foreign policy
global south, russia-iran partnership, iran strategy, iran foreign policy
Putin Signs Bill Ratifying Strategic Partnership Agreement Between Russia, Iran
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill that ratifies the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran, according to a relevant decree published on the legal information portal on Monday.
The agreement was signed on January 17 during the visit of Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian to Moscow.
According to the document, the parties strive to deepen and expand relations in all areas of mutual interest, strengthen cooperation in the field of security and defense, closely coordinate activities at the regional and global levels, which corresponds to a long-term, comprehensive and strategic partnership.