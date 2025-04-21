https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/putin-signs-bill-ratifying-strategic-partnership-agreement-between-russia-iran-1121904932.html

Putin Signs Bill Ratifying Strategic Partnership Agreement Between Russia, Iran

Putin Signs Bill Ratifying Strategic Partnership Agreement Between Russia, Iran

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill that ratifies the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran, according to a relevant decree published on the legal information portal on Monday.

2025-04-21T13:36+0000

2025-04-21T13:36+0000

2025-04-21T13:36+0000

world

russia

iran

vladimir putin

multipolar world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/15/1121905004_0:0:3196:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd1b94c62a21ebe47993431d0e87bd1.jpg

The agreement was signed on January 17 during the visit of Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian to Moscow. According to the document, the parties strive to deepen and expand relations in all areas of mutual interest, strengthen cooperation in the field of security and defense, closely coordinate activities at the regional and global levels, which corresponds to a long-term, comprehensive and strategic partnership.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/russia-china-to-discuss-guarantees-on-iran-deal-with-us---iranian-lawmaker--1121892267.html

russia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

global south, russia-iran partnership, iran strategy, iran foreign policy