International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/russia-still-global-leader-in-digitalization-despite-restrictions---foreign-ministry-1121904695.html
Russia Still Global Leader in Digitalization, Despite Restrictions - Foreign Ministry
Russia Still Global Leader in Digitalization, Despite Restrictions - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia confidently retains its leading global position in digitalization, despite the foreign attempts to hack its equipment, restrictions on technology transfer and sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.
2025-04-21T12:18+0000
2025-04-21T12:18+0000
world
russia
digital infrastructure
digital economy
sergey vershinin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119710102_0:0:3126:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_fb937b650d69bb1e0e30de1d4fd7b914.jpg
Russia is ready to share with its partners the experience of protecting sovereignty in the information space, the deputy foreign minister said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/mature-digital-economy-with-immense-investment-opportunities-how-russia-asean-forum-proceeds--1121017884.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119710102_229:0:2958:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3721f0db8910fcbd106ffbe050998b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia digital economy, russia digitalization, russia post-industrial era
russia digital economy, russia digitalization, russia post-industrial era

Russia Still Global Leader in Digitalization, Despite Restrictions - Foreign Ministry

12:18 GMT 21.04.2025
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankEmployees work at the ICL Techno factory of computer hardware and motherboard surface mounting at the Innopolis special economic zone outside Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.
Employees work at the ICL Techno factory of computer hardware and motherboard surface mounting at the Innopolis special economic zone outside Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2025
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia confidently retains its leading global position in digitalization, despite the foreign attempts to hack its equipment, restrictions on technology transfer and sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.

"Despite large-scale attempts to hack equipment, restrictions on technology transfer, and sanctions, Russia has not only ensured the integrity and security of critical information infrastructure, but also confidently maintains its leading global position in digitalization. Programs launched by the government to replace foreign information and communication technologies are yielding results," Vershinin said.

Башни Петронас в Куала-Лумпуре - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2024
World
Mature Digital Economy With Immense Investment Opportunities: How Russia-ASEAN Forum Proceeds
27 November 2024, 14:16 GMT
Russia is ready to share with its partners the experience of protecting sovereignty in the information space, the deputy foreign minister said.
"[Russia] perhaps like no other in the world, has faced in recent years an unprecedented malicious campaign, pressure on domestic computer networks, and externally supervised computer crime," Vershinin said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала