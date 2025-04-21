https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/russia-still-global-leader-in-digitalization-despite-restrictions---foreign-ministry-1121904695.html
Russia Still Global Leader in Digitalization, Despite Restrictions - Foreign Ministry
Russia Still Global Leader in Digitalization, Despite Restrictions - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia confidently retains its leading global position in digitalization, despite the foreign attempts to hack its equipment, restrictions on technology transfer and sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.
2025-04-21T12:18+0000
2025-04-21T12:18+0000
2025-04-21T12:18+0000
world
russia
digital infrastructure
digital economy
sergey vershinin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119710102_0:0:3126:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_fb937b650d69bb1e0e30de1d4fd7b914.jpg
Russia is ready to share with its partners the experience of protecting sovereignty in the information space, the deputy foreign minister said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/mature-digital-economy-with-immense-investment-opportunities-how-russia-asean-forum-proceeds--1121017884.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119710102_229:0:2958:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ef3721f0db8910fcbd106ffbe050998b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia digital economy, russia digitalization, russia post-industrial era
russia digital economy, russia digitalization, russia post-industrial era
Russia Still Global Leader in Digitalization, Despite Restrictions - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia confidently retains its leading global position in digitalization, despite the foreign attempts to hack its equipment, restrictions on technology transfer and sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.
"Despite large-scale attempts to hack equipment, restrictions on technology transfer, and sanctions, Russia has not only ensured the integrity and security of critical information infrastructure, but also confidently maintains its leading global position in digitalization. Programs launched by the government to replace foreign information and communication technologies are yielding results," Vershinin said.
27 November 2024, 14:16 GMT
Russia is ready to share with its partners the experience of protecting sovereignty in the information space, the deputy foreign minister said.
"[Russia] perhaps like no other in the world, has faced in recent years an unprecedented malicious campaign, pressure on domestic computer networks, and externally supervised computer crime," Vershinin said.