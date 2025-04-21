https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/russia-still-global-leader-in-digitalization-despite-restrictions---foreign-ministry-1121904695.html

Russia Still Global Leader in Digitalization, Despite Restrictions - Foreign Ministry

Russia Still Global Leader in Digitalization, Despite Restrictions - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia confidently retains its leading global position in digitalization, despite the foreign attempts to hack its equipment, restrictions on technology transfer and sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.

2025-04-21T12:18+0000

2025-04-21T12:18+0000

2025-04-21T12:18+0000

world

russia

digital infrastructure

digital economy

sergey vershinin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0a/1119710102_0:0:3126:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_fb937b650d69bb1e0e30de1d4fd7b914.jpg

Russia is ready to share with its partners the experience of protecting sovereignty in the information space, the deputy foreign minister said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/mature-digital-economy-with-immense-investment-opportunities-how-russia-asean-forum-proceeds--1121017884.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia digital economy, russia digitalization, russia post-industrial era