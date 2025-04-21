https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/seven-times-the-pentagon-blew-its-secret-keeping-1121906840.html
Seven Times the Pentagon Blew Its Secret-Keeping
The latest leak from the Pentagon chief’s home chat on secret war plans could top decades of US strategy leaks.
Seven Times the Pentagon Blew Its Secret-Keeping
Signalgate 2.0: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth allegedly shared US attack plans against Yemeni Houthi rebels in a Signal chat that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer, as per The New York Times.
Signalgate: In March, Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg was "mistakenly" added to a Signal chat with Hegseth and Trump officials reportedly discussing Yemen strikes. Three Pentagon officials were subsequently placed on leave.
Discord Leaks (2022-23)
: Over 100 pages of classified US military docs
, primarily concerning the Ukraine conflict, were leaked by US airman Jack Teixeira, revealing Ukraine's military capabilities and US spying on close allies like South Korea and Israel.
Afghan War Logs (2010)
: US Army soldier Chelsea (formerly Bradley) Manning leaked 91,000 DoD reports on US military operations in Afghanistan (2004-2010) to WikiLeaks
, exposing war mismanagement
, unreported civilian casualties, insider attacks, and operational challenges.
Iraq War Logs (2010): Also leaked by Manning to WikiLeaks, 391,832 DoD field reports covering US operations in Iraq from 2004 to 2009 exposed controversial US military strategy, unreported civilian deaths, detainee abuses, and other war crimes.
Pentagon Papers (1971)
: Leaked by Daniel Ellsberg
, the 7,000-page Pentagon Papers study covered the period between 1945 and 1967 exposing systemic misrepresentation of the Vietnam War by multiple administrations, detailing US strategic lapses and real war progress.
15 December 2023, 18:58 GMT
Snowden NSA Leaks (2013)
: Snowden’
s leaks exposed US spying on key NATO allies like Germany, France, and Italy, along with US "military capabilities, operations, tactics, techniques and procedures,"
as US Army Gen. Martin Dempsey claimed at the time.
Vault 7 CIA Leaks (2017)
: WikiLeaks exposed thousands of CIA documents, revealing hacking tools, cyberwarfare capabilities and exploits for targeting
adversaries’ systems, including smartphones and IoT devices, in intel and sabotage operations.