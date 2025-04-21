International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/us-airstrikes-kill-at-least-12-in-yemens-sanaa---houthi-health-ministry-1121901362.html
US Airstrikes Kill at Least 12 in Yemen’s Sana’a - Houthi Health Ministry
US Airstrikes Kill at Least 12 in Yemen’s Sana’a - Houthi Health Ministry
Sputnik International
At least 12 people were killed in US airstrikes on a market and residential area in the center of Yemen's capital of Sana'a, and another 30 were injured, the health ministry of Shia movement Ansar Allah (Houthi) said.
2025-04-21T04:36+0000
2025-04-21T04:36+0000
world
yemen
ansar allah
houthi
houthis
uss harry truman
us hegemony
red sea
red sea crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/10/1121646153_0:131:2512:1544_1920x0_80_0_0_624ee10e876d1fea0c01ba2c3315b4a3.jpg
"According to preliminary data, the death toll as a result of US aggression against the market and the Farwa district has reached 12 people, and another 30 were injured," the ministry said in a statement, as reported by Yemen's Al Masirah broadcaster. According to the ministry, ambulance and civil defense teams continue to search for victims under the rubble of houses destroyed by the strikes. Earlier, US aircraft struck the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen's western governorate of Al Hudaydah, killing 80 people and injuring more than 150, mostly port workers and postal employees.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/houthis-say-attacked-ben-gurion-airport-uss-harry-truman-aircraft-carrier---reports-1121683619.html
yemen
red sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/10/1121646153_140:0:2372:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_2d0d7efeec4cd54dc844efdd6375cf8e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
houthi ship attack, yemen ship attack, us aircraft carrier yemen, houthi strikes, us sends warships against houthis, war on yemen, red sea crisis, yemen, houthis, houthi rebels, houtis attacked us vessel, us ship, us vessel, us attacked by houthis in red sea, middle east crisis, us strikes
houthi ship attack, yemen ship attack, us aircraft carrier yemen, houthi strikes, us sends warships against houthis, war on yemen, red sea crisis, yemen, houthis, houthi rebels, houtis attacked us vessel, us ship, us vessel, us attacked by houthis in red sea, middle east crisis, us strikes

US Airstrikes Kill at Least 12 in Yemen’s Sana’a - Houthi Health Ministry

04:36 GMT 21.04.2025
© AP Photo / US Navy via APThis image taken from video provided by the U.S. Navy shows an aircraft launching from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea before airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025.
This image taken from video provided by the U.S. Navy shows an aircraft launching from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea before airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2025
© AP Photo / US Navy via AP
Subscribe
DOHA (Sputnik) - At least 12 people were killed in US airstrikes on a market and residential area in the center of Yemen's capital of Sana'a, and another 30 were injured, the health ministry of Shia movement Ansar Allah (Houthi) said.
"According to preliminary data, the death toll as a result of US aggression against the market and the Farwa district has reached 12 people, and another 30 were injured," the ministry said in a statement, as reported by Yemen's Al Masirah broadcaster.
According to the ministry, ambulance and civil defense teams continue to search for victims under the rubble of houses destroyed by the strikes.
Earlier, US aircraft struck the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen's western governorate of Al Hudaydah, killing 80 people and injuring more than 150, mostly port workers and postal employees.
People loyal to the Shiite Houthi movement - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2025
World
US Confirms Attacks on Yemen
25 March, 06:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала