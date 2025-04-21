https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/us-airstrikes-kill-at-least-12-in-yemens-sanaa---houthi-health-ministry-1121901362.html

US Airstrikes Kill at Least 12 in Yemen’s Sana’a - Houthi Health Ministry

At least 12 people were killed in US airstrikes on a market and residential area in the center of Yemen's capital of Sana'a, and another 30 were injured, the health ministry of Shia movement Ansar Allah (Houthi) said.

"According to preliminary data, the death toll as a result of US aggression against the market and the Farwa district has reached 12 people, and another 30 were injured," the ministry said in a statement, as reported by Yemen's Al Masirah broadcaster. According to the ministry, ambulance and civil defense teams continue to search for victims under the rubble of houses destroyed by the strikes. Earlier, US aircraft struck the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen's western governorate of Al Hudaydah, killing 80 people and injuring more than 150, mostly port workers and postal employees.

