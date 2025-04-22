https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/gagauzias-parliament-speaker-banned-from-leaving-moldova-for-two-months-1121911359.html
Gagauzia's Parliament Speaker Banned From Leaving Moldova for Two Months
Gagauzian parliament speaker Dmitry Konstantinov told Sputnik on Tuesday that he had been banned from leaving Moldova for two months.
"Today I received a notice from our prosecutor's office that I am not allowed to leave the country for two months. I have repeatedly tried to leave the country for treatment, but I was not allowed to. I wrote to the prosecutor general, but I never received a response. And today our prosecutor's office received a notice that I am not allowed to leave the country for two months. This is political chaos," Konstantinov said.
