Moldovan Opposition Calls Russia, Turkiye Reliable Partners in Protecting Gagauzia Autonomy
Russia and Turkiye are reliable partners in protecting the rights of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, a member of the Moldovan parliament from the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc, Alexander Sukhodolsky, said on Monday.
Gagauzia head Yevgenia Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport on March 25. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating rules for campaign financing and document forgery. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under home arrest for 30 days, which her supporters slammed as political pressure. Several protests have since taken place in Gagauzia. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's sharp critique of the European Union for its lack of response to Gutsul's unfounded criminal prosecution and arrest, as well as his pointing out the obvious selectivity and double standards of European structures, are a clear signal from Ankara, the lawmaker added. Fidan said on Sunday that a number of European countries had double standards in criticizing Ankara over the arrest of opposition Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, while at the same time ignoring Gutsul's persecution by Chisinau. Moscow has also condemned the persecution of Gutsul, calling on international organizations to take note of the situation in Moldova and defend the rights of the national minorities there. Gagauzia, where most people speak Russian as well as Gagauz, a Turkic language, declared independence from Soviet Moldova in 1990 but was integrated into the newly-established Republic of Moldova in 1994. The Gagauz people are Orthodox Christians of Turkic origin.
"While the pressure on Gagauzia from the PAS [Moldova's ruling Action and Solidarity party] regime is constantly growing, it is becoming more and more obvious that the Gagauz people have strong international support. Russia and Turkiye are strategic partners who have repeatedly demonstrated that they will not stand aside when it comes to protecting the rights and freedoms of the people of Gagauzia," Sukhodolsky wrote on Telegram.
"The support of Ankara and Moscow is a signal to the entire world that Gagauzia is not alone, and any attempts to undermine its autonomy will not go unnoticed … I express my deep gratitude to Russia and Turkiye, and not just in a diplomatic formality. This is in recognition of the role of these countries in ensuring peace, justice and respect for the democratic choice of our people," Sukhodolsky said.
Gagauzia, where most people speak Russian as well as Gagauz, a Turkic language, declared independence from Soviet Moldova in 1990 but was integrated into the newly-established Republic of Moldova in 1994. The Gagauz people are Orthodox Christians of Turkic origin.