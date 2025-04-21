https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/moldovan-opposition-calls-russia-turkiye-reliable-partners-in-protecting-gagauzia-autonomy-1121907270.html

Moldovan Opposition Calls Russia, Turkiye Reliable Partners in Protecting Gagauzia Autonomy

Russia and Turkiye are reliable partners in protecting the rights of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, a member of the Moldovan parliament from the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc, Alexander Sukhodolsky, said on Monday.

Gagauzia head Yevgenia Gutsul was detained at the Chisinau airport on March 25. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating rules for campaign financing and document forgery. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under home arrest for 30 days, which her supporters slammed as political pressure. Several protests have since taken place in Gagauzia. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's sharp critique of the European Union for its lack of response to Gutsul's unfounded criminal prosecution and arrest, as well as his pointing out the obvious selectivity and double standards of European structures, are a clear signal from Ankara, the lawmaker added. Fidan said on Sunday that a number of European countries had double standards in criticizing Ankara over the arrest of opposition Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, while at the same time ignoring Gutsul's persecution by Chisinau. Moscow has also condemned the persecution of Gutsul, calling on international organizations to take note of the situation in Moldova and defend the rights of the national minorities there. Gagauzia, where most people speak Russian as well as Gagauz, a Turkic language, declared independence from Soviet Moldova in 1990 but was integrated into the newly-established Republic of Moldova in 1994. The Gagauz people are Orthodox Christians of Turkic origin.

