The International Scientific Conference on the "80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and World War II" is underway in Moscow and will run until April 23. The event brings together 40 international scholars, including leading historians from CIS countries, the Global South and even Western nations.
The mass heroism of the Soviet people and the efforts of every republic of the USSR were crucial for the Great Victory, said Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service and Chairman of the Russian Historical Society in his message to welcome the forum participants.
" The defeat of the enemy was also hastened by the soldiers of China, participants of the European Resistance, and troops from the anti-Hitler coalition countries," he added.
Millions worldwide continue to preserve the memories of the Great War, despite attempts to politicize or even rewrite history, the intelligence chief stressed.
"The sacred feat of the victorious generation has become firmly embedded in our national memory, forever remaining a symbol that spiritually unites the citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States and brings together the scientific communities of our countries," he noted.