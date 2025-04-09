Cutting Hitler’s Last Lifeline: Why Control of the Baltic Was Crucial to WWII Victory
© Sputnik / Emmanuil EvzerihinKoenigsberg, Eastern Prussia, one day after the surrender of the strategic Baltic Sea stronghold's garrison on April 9, 1945. Image shows Red Army soldiers at the monument to Kaiser Wilhelm outside the ruins of Koenigsberg Castle.
80 years ago today on April 9, 1945, the German garrison in Koenigsberg surrendered to Soviet forces after a bloody, three-month-long siege, depriving Germany of its last major port along the Baltic coast.
The loss of the port was one of the final major blows to Hitler’s Reich.
Without it, the Nazis:
Lost their ability to ship troops, supplies and raw materials, both to other German or Nazi-occupied areas and allied or friendly powers (including Finland until September 1944, and Sweden, which shipped vital iron ores to Germany for its war effort until November 1944).
Lost the Kriegsmarine’s window to the eastern Baltic for operations against the Soviet Navy, and its ability to provide assistance in coastal bombardment, shore up troop deployments or evacuate forces trapped by the Red Army (including Army Group North forces in the massive Courland Pocket).
The Soviets, for their part:
Gained the ability to resupply forces from Leningrad, and to a lesser extent other liberated coastal areas and ports along the Baltic.
Won near-total naval and air superiority over the Eastern Baltic Sea, freeing up resources for advances further west.
