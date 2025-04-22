Iran Ready to Make Nuclear Program More Transparent in Exchange for Lifting Sanctions

International
A decade ago, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a deal supported by Russia and several other world powers. However, the agreement collapsed during Donald Trump’s first term. Now, Washington is seemingly attempting to revive the accord.
"We will try to create more transparency and more trust [in the nuclear program] in exchange for lifting sanctions. In other words, in exchange for lifting sanctions — I emphasize, in a way that is effective and has a [positive] effect on people's lives — Iran is ready to create more trust in its nuclear program and more transparency," Mohajerani told reporters.Mohajerani added that Iran considers it possible to reach a "good agreement" with the United States on nuclear issue, and this can be done in a short time.Mohajerani described the second round of Iranian-American talks as "good," and called its atmosphere "constructive."The second round of talks between Iran and the US took place in Rome on April 19 with the mediation of Oman. The first round took place in the Omani capital on April 12 and the third round is planned for April 26.US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed concerns about Iran's nuclear program, saying that Tehran is close to creating nuclear weapons, but the US does not intend to allow this to happen. However, Iran has denied any plans to develop nuclear weapons.
10:09 GMT 22.04.2025
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran is ready to make its nuclear program more transparent and develop more trust in it, provided that sanctions are lifted, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday.
"We will try to create more transparency and more trust [in the nuclear program] in exchange for lifting sanctions. In other words, in exchange for lifting sanctions — I emphasize, in a way that is effective and has a [positive] effect on people's lives — Iran is ready to create more trust in its nuclear program and more transparency," Mohajerani told reporters.
Mohajerani added that Iran considers it possible to reach a "good agreement" with the United States on nuclear issue, and this can be done in a short time.
"We are confident that reaching a good agreement [with Washington] in a short time while respecting our national interests is realistic," Mohajerani said.
Mohajerani described the second round of Iranian-American talks as "good," and called its atmosphere "constructive."
World
Do US-Iran Nuclear Talks Score Big?
20 April, 08:21 GMT
World
Do US-Iran Nuclear Talks Score Big?
20 April, 08:21 GMT
The second round of talks between Iran and the US took place in Rome on April 19 with the mediation of Oman. The first round took place in the Omani capital on April 12 and the third round is planned for April 26.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed concerns about Iran's nuclear program, saying that Tehran is close to creating nuclear weapons, but the US does not intend to allow this to happen. However, Iran has denied any plans to develop nuclear weapons.
