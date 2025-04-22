International
Iran, Russia Set to Develop 20-Year Roadmap for Bilateral Cooperation
Iran, Russia Set to Develop 20-Year Roadmap for Bilateral Cooperation
Russia and Iran will outline a cooperation roadmap for the next 20 years during an upcoming meeting of a joint intergovernmental commission, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday.
russia
iran
khasem jalali
moscow
"During the meeting, experts from both countries will consider ways to develop bilateral relations within the framework of specialized working groups and, having removed existing obstacles, will draw up a 20-year roadmap for achieving the desired future partnership in the sense of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty," Jalali said on X. The Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation will meet in Moscow from April 23-25.
Iran, Russia Set to Develop 20-Year Roadmap for Bilateral Cooperation

15:38 GMT 22.04.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Iran will outline a cooperation roadmap for the next 20 years during an upcoming meeting of a joint intergovernmental commission, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday.
"During the meeting, experts from both countries will consider ways to develop bilateral relations within the framework of specialized working groups and, having removed existing obstacles, will draw up a 20-year roadmap for achieving the desired future partnership in the sense of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty," Jalali said on X.
The Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation will meet in Moscow from April 23-25.
